 Pecos man arrested in double slyaing - Albuquerque Journal

Pecos man arrested in double slyaing

By Andy Stiny / Journal Staff Writer

Copyright © 2021 Albuquerque Journal

SANTA FE – New Mexico State Police arrested a Pecos man after two Santa Fe residents were shot to death at a home following an argument Saturday night.

Mark Valencia, 40, was booked into the San Miguel County Detention Center on two counts of first-degree murder, attempted murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, shooting at an inhabited building and negligent use of a firearm.

Mark Valencia

According to a State Police news release, officers were called to 1 Camino Don Luis at about 9:30 p.m. on a report of shots fired in a residence. When police arrived, Valencia was sitting in a van parked outside the home and inside police found Steven Singer, 40, and Eva Aragon, 48, “deceased from apparent gunshot wounds,” the release states.

The homeowner, a 63-year-old man, called 911 and was found hiding in a closet unharmed, police said.

State Police investigators determined that Valencia, Singer and Aragon were at the home drinking during the day when Valencia and Singer got into an argument.

Valencia retrieved a firearm from his vehicle and went to the front door where he shot Singer and Aragon and “fired at least one shot at the 63-year-old male but missed,” according to the release.


