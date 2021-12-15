Two city bus drivers in Santa Fe die from COVID

Copyright © 2021 Albuquerque Journal

SANTA FE – Two drivers for the municipal Santa Fe Trails Bus System died last weekend while hospitalized for COVID-19 and a third, a transit worker, is in a hospital, a city spokesman confirmed Tuesday by email.

A city spokesman did not release the names of the drivers.

“The City of Santa Fe extends profound sympathies to the families, and all those who appreciated them and feel the pain of their loss,” spokesman Dave Herndon said. “Both gentlemen were regarded as excellent public servants who were good at their jobs.”

“They were well liked in the community and they were good people all around – always there to help,” their supervisor, Thomas Martinez, said in the email.

City employees are required to submit weekly negative COVID test results or provide vaccination proof, Herndon said.

“There is no concern on the part of Transit that members of the public came into close contact with the drivers,” he said.

The transit section of the city website asks the public to limit their bus system use to “essential trips only” and states that buses are disinfected and cleaned regularly.