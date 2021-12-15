County OKs new map over objections

Copyright © 2021 Albuquerque Journal

Bernalillo County on Tuesday adopted a new 10-year political map that only slightly altered existing district boundaries despite some fervent, last-minute objections from one elected official arguing for more dramatic changes.

County Commissioner Steven Michael Quezada attempted to delay the planned redistricting vote, saying he just discovered he had the ability as a commissioner to promote a true overhaul.

“I didn’t know I could actually have some input on really making change,” said Quezada, who initially alleged he was “manipulated and bamboozled” by not having that information, though later said that was too strong a word.

But fellow commissioners described the postponement bid as “disrespectful” and “disingenuous.” Quezada’s deferral motion failed, and the commission ultimately voted 4-1 to adopt the new map.

Supporters touted what they called a transparent, monthslong process that led to Tuesday’s vote. The commission’s redistricting consultant had explained the issues in play and presented potential maps at public commission meetings in October and November, and the county had made great efforts to solicit public feedback, Commission Chairwoman Charlene Pyskoty said.

The county’s consultant characterized the approved map as a “status quo” redistricting. The districts remain largely similar to what they have been for 10 years, though there are some tweaks. The map alters some boundaries to reduce the population inside Commissioner Walt Benson’s northern-based District 4, which U.S. Census numbers indicate had grown more than the rest of the county. Pyskoty, who represents the county’s eastern reaches, saw her District 5 pick up Uptown. Meanwhile District 3, which Adriann Barboa represents, absorbed Kirtland Addition, South Broadway and part of East San Jose from Quezada’s District 2.

At issue Tuesday was West Side representation.

Quezada sought another week to explore redrawing lines so that there was a district based completely west of the Rio Grande. The newly adopted map – like the current map – has three districts with neighborhoods west of the river, but all of them also encompass areas east of the river. He said that leaves open the possibility that the five-member commission could one day have no members who actually live on the West Side.

“I’m the only one who really cares about the West Side, and I think it’s unfair for this County Commission to make that the status quo,” said Quezada, the South Valley representative and the only commissioner currently living on the West Side.

He denied accusations that he was pursuing the district changes on behalf of Santolina developers.

But Debbie O’Malley, whose district covers both sides of the Rio Grande, Barboa, and people who spoke during public comment challenged Quezada’s argument that only someone who lives on the West Side can represent that constituency.

O’Malley also expressed frustration about the attempt to stop a vote Tuesday, saying Quezada is smart and aware enough to know he could have pushed for greater changes.

“I think to cry foul at this point is just really disingenuous, and that’s very frustrating to me. I’m very disappointed really because there has been a process,” she said.

She was not alone.

Pyskoty said she heard for the first time that there was interest in an all-West Side district just before midnight Monday.

“I find this move to be disrespectful to the process, because, yeah, it’s (done every) 10 years. Did people just figure out last night at 14 minutes to midnight that they wanted to do something drastically different in the county?” she said. “You had 10 years to think about this and you had a solid three months to look at the maps to make public comment.”

Pyskoty also noted that nobody who spoke during public comment Tuesday – many of whom said they lived on the West Side – voiced the need for an all-West Side district. In fact, the commenters overwhelmingly supported the map the commission adopted.