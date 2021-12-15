 Individual arrested for vandalism at police station - Albuquerque Journal

Individual arrested for vandalism at police station

By ABQJournal News Staff

ROBERTO E. ROSALES/JOURNAL
A city worker paints over graffiti covering stairs, walls, exterior benches and planters just outside the main Albuquerque Police Department headquarters at 400 Roma NW early Wednesday morning.

Albuquerque police arrested an individual early Wednesday morning in connection with graffiti vandalism outside the main Albuquerque Police Department building at 400 Roma NW.

Valley Area Command Officers were dispatched to the station about 1 a.m. and discovered extensive graffiti including racial slurs and inappropriate verbiage written in red spray paint all along the stairs, walls, and exterior benches and planters, according to an APD news release.

Officers were able to apprehend the offender who was later booked into MDC on felony criminal damage charges, police said.

Cleanup crews arrived on scene and painted over the graffiti.

 


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Individual arrested for vandalism at police station
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque police arrested an individual early ... Albuquerque police arrested an individual early Wednesday morning in connection with graffiti vandal ...
2
Free furry friends in 12 Strays of Christmas promotion
ABQnews Seeker
One adorable pet will be featured ... One adorable pet will be featured daily until Dec. 25
3
Pecos man arrested in double slyaing
ABQnews Seeker
Police say shootings followed an argument Police say shootings followed an argument
4
Commission approves redistricting over Quezada’s opposition
ABQnews Seeker
Supporters tout what they called a ... Supporters tout what they called a transparent, monthslong process that led to Tuesday's vote
5
Mom of 7-year-old killed in hit-and-run: 'It's so unfair'
ABQnews Seeker
Second grader remembered as kindhearted, precocious ... Second grader remembered as kindhearted, precocious and gifted
6
Rio Grande irrigation district weighs staggered start
ABQnews Seeker
Move could help alleviate water supply ... Move could help alleviate water supply constraints
7
ABQ man charged in armed kidnapping of ex-girlfriend
ABQnews Seeker
The 18-year-old served two years' probation ... The 18-year-old served two years' probation for role in deadly beating case
8
State reports 788 COVID cases, seven deaths
ABQnews Seeker
Exams on decedents taxing Office of ... Exams on decedents taxing Office of the Medical Investigator
9
Candelaria losing spot on Senate finance panel
ABQnews Seeker
Committee change one of many recommended ... Committee change one of many recommended to the Senate