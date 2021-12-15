Individual arrested for vandalism at police station

Albuquerque police arrested an individual early Wednesday morning in connection with graffiti vandalism outside the main Albuquerque Police Department building at 400 Roma NW.

Valley Area Command Officers were dispatched to the station about 1 a.m. and discovered extensive graffiti including racial slurs and inappropriate verbiage written in red spray paint all along the stairs, walls, and exterior benches and planters, according to an APD news release.

Officers were able to apprehend the offender who was later booked into MDC on felony criminal damage charges, police said.

Cleanup crews arrived on scene and painted over the graffiti.