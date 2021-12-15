 Record high temperatures, high winds descend on Midwest - Albuquerque Journal

Record high temperatures, high winds descend on Midwest

By Associated Press

OMAHA, Neb. — Much of the Midwest was bracing Wednesday for high winds, heavy rain and a chance of tornadoes as temperatures felt like summertime despite the official start of winter being only days away.

Forecasters across the Plains states predicted unusually warm weather, including likely record-breaking high temperatures in the mid-70s for much of Nebraska, Kansas, Iowa and parts of Missouri.

But the warmth comes with dangerously high winds and threats of violent storms, just on the heels of devastating tornadoes last weekend that cut a path through states including Arkansas, Missouri, Tennessee, Illinois and Kentucky, killing dozens of people.

The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning along a swath stretching from New Mexico to upper Michigan — including Wisconsin and Illinois — with strong sustained winds between 25 mph and 40 mph (40 kph to 64 kph) expected. Gusts could reach more than 70 mph (113 kph) at times, the weather service reported.

Damaging winds are likely to bring down trees and power lines, making widespread power outages possible, the weather service warned. Some schools in Nebraska canceled in-person classes and dozens of schools in Iowa planned to close early Wednesday in anticipation of bad weather.

“Travel will be very hazardous for high profiles vehicles, and delays are possible along Interstates due to overturned tractor trailers,” the weather service said.

Residents also were warned that outdoor holiday decorations could become hazardous projectiles in the strong winds. Officials urged people to bring in or secure decorations, trash cans and outdoor furniture.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Mourning a young victim
ABQnews Seeker
Second grader killed while crossing Central ... Second grader killed while crossing Central after visiting River of Lights
2
Senate OKs bill that would boost NM parks, roads
ABQnews Seeker
Package leaves about $724M for next ... Package leaves about $724M for next year's 30-day session
3
APD finds officer violated use-of-force policies in March shooting
ABQnews Seeker
Internal Affairs recommended he be terminated, ... Internal Affairs recommended he be terminated, but he resigned first
4
ABQ solar industry firm to be acquired in $80M ...
ABQnews Seeker
SolAero, which makes cells, panels for ... SolAero, which makes cells, panels for spacecraft, will remain in Albuquerque
5
Candelaria losing spot on Senate finance panel
ABQnews Seeker
Committee change one of many recommended ... Committee change one of many recommended to the Senate
6
State reports 788 COVID cases, seven deaths
ABQnews Seeker
Exams on decedents taxing Office of ... Exams on decedents taxing Office of the Medical Investigator
7
ABQ man charged in armed kidnapping of ex-girlfriend
ABQnews Seeker
The 18-year-old served two years' probation ... The 18-year-old served two years' probation for role in deadly beating case
8
Commission approves redistricting over Quezada’s opposition
ABQnews Seeker
Supporters tout what they called a ... Supporters tout what they called a transparent, monthslong process that led to Tuesday's vote
9
Rio Grande irrigation district weighs staggered start
ABQnews Seeker
Move could help alleviate water supply ... Move could help alleviate water supply constraints
10
Free furry friends in 12 Strays of Christmas promotion
ABQnews Seeker
One adorable pet will be featured ... One adorable pet will be featured daily until Dec. 25