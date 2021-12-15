 Colorado surpasses 10,000 deaths from COVID-19 - Albuquerque Journal

Colorado surpasses 10,000 deaths from COVID-19

By Associated Press

DENVER — State health officials say more than 10,000 people have died from COVID-19 in Colorado.

The grim milestone comes on the one-year anniversary of the first shipment of the Pfizer vaccine arriving in Colorado and about 21 months into the pandemic, The Denver Post reported Tuesday. It also comes on the same day the U.S. death toll from COVID-19 topped 800,000.

As of Tuesday afternoon, 10,018 people had died from COVID-19 in Colorado, according to state health officials. The number includes only those instances in which the virus was ruled to be one of the causes of death, and which occurred in-state.

Between 200 and 300 of those deaths may have been residents of other states who were transferred to Colorado hospitals and died there.

The vast majority of those still dying from COVID-19 are unvaccinated, although some people with immune systems weakened by health conditions or age have died from the virus despite getting inoculated.

Despite the increasing death toll, Colorado has experienced less loss of life than most states.

The latest data available from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed the state had the ninth-lowest rate of deaths compared to population in the country, with about 167 for every 100,000 people.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Texas county OKs $5M settlement over Black motorist's death
Around the Region
A Texas county approved a $5 ... A Texas county approved a $5 million wrongful death lawsuit settlement Tuesday with the family of a man who sheriff's deputies shocked with stun ...
2
Suspect in Tucson killing pleads guilty to 2nd-degree murder
Around the Region
A man who prompted a nationwide ... A man who prompted a nationwide manhunt after escaping custody with his wife in 2019 reached a plea agreement Tuesday in a Tucson murder ...
3
Phoenix police officer shot, wounded; suspect in custody
Around the Region
A Phoenix police officer was hospitalized ... A Phoenix police officer was hospitalized in critical condition Tuesday and fighting for his life after being shot multiple times by a suspect who ...
4
Colorado dog that was missing for 2 weeks rescued ...
Around the Region
A dog missing for two weeks ... A dog missing for two weeks in Colorado was rescued from a ledge about 50 yards (46 meters) above a creek and is now ...
5
Navajo Nation: 19 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths
Around the Region
The Navajo Nation on Monday reported ... The Navajo Nation on Monday reported 19 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, but no additional deaths. The latest numbers pushed the tribe's total to 40,519 ...
6
Trucker gets 110 years in prison for fatal Colorado ...
Around the Region
A truck driver who was convicted ... A truck driver who was convicted of causing a fiery pileup that killed four people and injured six others on Interstate 70 west of ...
7
Maricopa County: 6 people now have COVID-19 omicron variant
Around the Region
Metro Phoenix's first COVID-19 cases involving ... Metro Phoenix's first COVID-19 cases involving the omicron variant have been identified in six people, Maricopa County Department of Public Health officials said Monday. ...
8
Colorado reaches proposed settlement for 2015 mine spill
ABQnews Seeker
A mining company has agreed to ... A mining company has agreed to pay Colorado $1.6 million to resolve its liability for natural resource damage related to the 2015 Gold King ...
9
Georgia Lord, longtime mayor of Goodyear, dead at 83
Around the Region
Georgia Lord, mayor of Goodyear for ... Georgia Lord, mayor of Goodyear for the last decade, has died. The city of Goodyear confirmed Lord's death. In a statement, city officials said ...