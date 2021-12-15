 Navajo Nation: 37 more COVID cases, no deaths 2nd day in row - Albuquerque Journal

Navajo Nation: 37 more COVID cases, no deaths 2nd day in row

By Associated Press

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — The Navajo Nation on Tuesday reported 37 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, but no additional deaths for the second consecutive day.

The latest numbers pushed the tribe’s total to 40,571 cases since the pandemic began.

The known death toll remains at 1,562.

Based on cases from Nov. 26-Dec. 9, the Navajo Department of Health issued an advisory Monday for 58 communities due to uncontrolled spread of COVID-19.

Tribal President Jonathan Nez has issued a reminder to get the vaccine or the booster as the Christmas holiday approaches.

“Approximately 72-percent of our people are fully vaccinated and over 85-percent of the elderly population are fully vaccinated,” Nez said in a statement Tuesday. “Our health care officials are doing a great job getting our people vaccinated for COVID-19, but we still have more to do.”

The reservation covers 27,000 square miles (70,000 square kilometers) and extends into parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

