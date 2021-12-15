 Stocks fall on Wall Street ahead of Fed policy statement - Albuquerque Journal

Stocks fall on Wall Street ahead of Fed policy statement

By Damian J. Troise / Associated Press

Stocks fell in morning trading on Wall Street Wednesday as traders wait to hear from the Federal Reserve after its last policy meeting of the year.

The S&P 500 index fell 0.3% as of 10:14 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 96 points, or 0.3%, to 35,447 and the Nasdaq fell 0.6%.

Big communications companies were among the biggest weights on the market. Facebook parent Meta fell 2.1% and Google parent Alphabet shed 1.2%.

U.S. crude oil prices fell 1.3% and sent energy stocks lower. Hess fell 3.8%.

Banks and a wide range of retailers also fell.

Bond yields were steady. The yield on the 10-year Treasury remained at 1.44%, unchanged from late Tuesday.

Health care companies made solid gains. Eli Lilly jumped 7.8% after giving investors an encouraging update on its financial forecasts and drug development.

Rising inflation and its impact on the broader economy and markets will be a key focus when the Federal Reserve releases a statement later Wednesday as it ends its last two-day meeting of the year.

The central bank is widely expected to announce a faster pullback of its stimulus measures as inflationary pressures build. That would include hastening plans to trim bond purchases that have kept interest rates in check.

Investors will also be listening for any clues to the Fed’s timeline in 2022 for raising benchmark interest rates.

Concerns over the impact from the Fed’s actions, along with the latest coronavirus variant, have made for choppy trading as the market approaches the close of 2021.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Mourning a young victim
ABQnews Seeker
Second grader killed while crossing Central ... Second grader killed while crossing Central after visiting River of Lights
2
Senate OKs bill that would boost NM parks, roads
ABQnews Seeker
Package leaves about $724M for next ... Package leaves about $724M for next year's 30-day session
3
APD finds officer violated use-of-force policies in March shooting
ABQnews Seeker
Internal Affairs recommended he be terminated, ... Internal Affairs recommended he be terminated, but he resigned first
4
ABQ solar industry firm to be acquired in $80M ...
ABQnews Seeker
SolAero, which makes cells, panels for ... SolAero, which makes cells, panels for spacecraft, will remain in Albuquerque
5
Candelaria losing spot on Senate finance panel
ABQnews Seeker
Committee change one of many recommended ... Committee change one of many recommended to the Senate
6
State reports 788 COVID cases, seven deaths
ABQnews Seeker
Exams on decedents taxing Office of ... Exams on decedents taxing Office of the Medical Investigator
7
ABQ man charged in armed kidnapping of ex-girlfriend
ABQnews Seeker
The 18-year-old served two years' probation ... The 18-year-old served two years' probation for role in deadly beating case
8
Commission approves redistricting over Quezada’s opposition
ABQnews Seeker
Supporters tout what they called a ... Supporters tout what they called a transparent, monthslong process that led to Tuesday's vote
9
Rio Grande irrigation district weighs staggered start
ABQnews Seeker
Move could help alleviate water supply ... Move could help alleviate water supply constraints
10
Free furry friends in 12 Strays of Christmas promotion
ABQnews Seeker
One adorable pet will be featured ... One adorable pet will be featured daily until Dec. 25