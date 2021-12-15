 Missouri man four guilty of killing 4 family members in 2016 - Albuquerque Journal

Missouri man four guilty of killing 4 family members in 2016

By Associated Press

PLATTE CITY, Mo. — A man has been convicted of killing four of his family members — including an infant — whose bodies were discovered in the aftermath of a 2016 house fire in northwestern Missouri.

A Platte County jury on Tuesday found 30-year-old Grayden Lane Denham guilty of four counts first-degree murder, four counts of armed criminal action and several other counts.

Killed were his grandparents, 82-year-old Russell Denham and 81-year-old Shirley Denham; his sister, 32-year-old Heather Ager; and Ager’s 3-month-old son, Mason Schiavoni. Their burned bodies were found outside a home near Edgerton, Missouri, on February 19, 2016, and investigators said they all had been shot to death. Prosecutors said Denham torched the home they all shared after the killings.

Prosecutors said Denham was found walking naked in northern Arizona two days after the bodies were found. Prosecutors said Denham had stolen his grandmother’s car after the killings and drove it to Arizona, changing the license plates twice along the way.

Denham’s case faced multiple delays, including in 2020 when he was deemed not mentally fit to stand trial. The court later found him restored to competency, allowing the trial to proceed.

Denham faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole when he’s sentenced on Feb. 25.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Mourning a young victim
ABQnews Seeker
Second grader killed while crossing Central ... Second grader killed while crossing Central after visiting River of Lights
2
Senate OKs bill that would boost NM parks, roads
ABQnews Seeker
Package leaves about $724M for next ... Package leaves about $724M for next year's 30-day session
3
APD finds officer violated use-of-force policies in March shooting
ABQnews Seeker
Internal Affairs recommended he be terminated, ... Internal Affairs recommended he be terminated, but he resigned first
4
ABQ solar industry firm to be acquired in $80M ...
ABQnews Seeker
SolAero, which makes cells, panels for ... SolAero, which makes cells, panels for spacecraft, will remain in Albuquerque
5
Candelaria losing spot on Senate finance panel
ABQnews Seeker
Committee change one of many recommended ... Committee change one of many recommended to the Senate
6
State reports 788 COVID cases, seven deaths
ABQnews Seeker
Exams on decedents taxing Office of ... Exams on decedents taxing Office of the Medical Investigator
7
ABQ man charged in armed kidnapping of ex-girlfriend
ABQnews Seeker
The 18-year-old served two years' probation ... The 18-year-old served two years' probation for role in deadly beating case
8
Commission approves redistricting over Quezada’s opposition
ABQnews Seeker
Supporters tout what they called a ... Supporters tout what they called a transparent, monthslong process that led to Tuesday's vote
9
Rio Grande irrigation district weighs staggered start
ABQnews Seeker
Move could help alleviate water supply ... Move could help alleviate water supply constraints
10
Free furry friends in 12 Strays of Christmas promotion
ABQnews Seeker
One adorable pet will be featured ... One adorable pet will be featured daily until Dec. 25