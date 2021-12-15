Albuquerque restaurant inspections for Dec. 20, 2021

INSPECTION KEY

GREEN: No violations, or minor violations corrected on-site.

YELLOW: Some violations that may or may not have been corrected on-site; some corrective action required, but no required downgrade or closure.

RED: Major violations that presented an imminent hazard and required an immediate downgrade or closure.

DOWNGRADE: The restaurant has not yet been required to immediately close, but the public should only eat there at their own risk.

CLOSURE: Immediate closure. A corrective action plan with a mandatory compliance timeline, and a reopening inspection will be required.

GREEN

El Camaronazo, 5420 Central SW (Dec. 10) – mobile food unit

St. Pius X High School, 5301 St. Joseph’s NW (Dec. 10) – gym snack bar

Allsup’s, 1605 Indian School NW (Dec. 10)

KOA, 12400 Skyline NE (Dec. 10) – campground grocery

Dollar General, 11816 Central SE (Dec. 10)

Noah’s Ark Children’s Academy, 4001 Montgomery NE (Dec. 10)

Taco Bell, 1740 Unser NW (Dec. 10)

Alta Monte Child Development Center, 3305 Alta Monte NE (Dec. 10)

Precious Moments Childcare Center, 4011 Ladera NW (Dec. 10)

Fujisan, 300 Eubank NE (Dec. 10)

Learning Tree Academy, 3615 Candelaria NE (Dec. 10)

McKinley Child Development Center, 3401 Monroe NE (Dec. 10)

Annie’s Soup Kitchen, 3107 Eubank NE (Dec. 10)

St. Joseph on the Rio Grande, 5901 St. Joseph’s NW (Dec. 10)

Kiddie Academy of Paradise Hills, 4590 Paradise NW (Dec. 10)

Old Town Catering Co., 4000 St. Joseph’s NW (Dec. 10)

Rig-Caffeine & Gasoline Garage, 3732 Eubank NE (Dec. 10)

Just Sprinklers, 9140 Montgomery NE (Dec. 10)

Twins Academy, 5555 Montgomery NE (Dec. 10)

Taco Bell, 2615 San Mateo NE (Dec. 10)

Muta Market, 3609 Comanche NE (Dec. 10)

Alice Candy, 6600 Menaul NE (Dec. 9)

Lolli and Pops, 6600 Menaul NE (Dec. 9)

La Carnita Asada Y Mas, 9601 Sage SW (Dec. 9)

El Charro Chevez Sports Restaurant, 8009 Central NE (Dec. 9)

ABQ Burrito, 2930 Candelaria NE (Dec. 9)

Wing Tyme, 6541 Paradise NW (Dec. 9)

Mick’s Chile Fix, 3351 Candelaria NE (Dec. 9)

Starbucks, 8201 Golf Course NW (Dec. 9)

Sushi Avenue at Smith’s, 8301 Golf Course NW (Dec. 9)

Loma Vista Chile Products, 2323 Aztec NE (Dec. 9)

Heidi’s Raspberry Farm, 3427 Vassar NE (Dec. 9)

New Mexico Veterans Memorial Kitchen, 1100 Louisiana SE (Dec. 9)

Family Dollar, 111 Coors NW (Dec. 9)

Indio-Hispano Native Foods LLC, 3517 Bryn Mawr NE (Dec. 9)

Rose Garden, 6541 Paradise NW (Dec. 9)

Hacienda Packing LLC, 3332 Columbia NE (Dec. 9)

Gilbert L. Sena Charter High School, 69 Hotel NE (Dec. 8)

Western View Diner & Steakhouse, 6411 Central NW (Dec. 8)

Home2 Suites by Hilton Albuquerque, 1660 University NE (Dec. 8)

Little Anita’s New Mexican Food, 6501 Paradise NW (Dec. 8)

Princeton Place, 500 Louisiana NE (Dec. 8)

Holiday Inn Express, 2300 12th NW (Dec. 8)

Ma’s Tea House, 6510 Paradise NW (Dec. 8)

Circle K, 2001 Menaul NE (Dec. 8)

Homewood Suites by Hilton, 5400 San Antonio NE (Dec. 8)

Walmart, 301 San Mateo SE (Dec. 8)

Seared Bistro, 119 San Pasquale SW (Dec. 8)

Painting with a Twist, 8510 Montgomery NE (Dec. 8)

Rebel Donut, 9311 Coors NW (Dec. 8)

Blake’s Lotaburger, 6215 San Antonio NE (Dec. 8)

Denny’s, 5201 San Antonio NE (Dec. 8)

Econo Lodge, 10331 Hotel NE (Dec. 8)

Days Inn East, 10321 Hotel NE (Dec. 8)

Sportsman’s Warehouse, 1450 Renaissance NE (Dec. 8)

Taco Bell, 6551 Paradise NW (Dec. 8)

Walgreens, 6565 Paradise NW (Dec. 8)

Blake’s Lotabuger, 4121 Coors NW (Dec. 7)

Big Boy Ice Cream, 1200 Yale SE (Dec. 7)

Crossmark at Sam’s Club, 10600 Coors Bypass NW (Dec. 7)

Garcia’s Kitchen Express, 6961 Taylor Ranch NW (Dec. 7)

Albuquerque Slow Smoked Barbecue, 6320 Zuni SE (Dec. 7) – mobile food unit

Sunny Side Up, 6909 Menaul NE (Dec. 7)

Fujisan, 10600 Coors Bypass NW (Dec. 7)

Nocco LLC, 2132 Central SE (Dec. 7)

Canvas Artistry, 1 Central NW (Dec. 7)

Jolly House, 1600 Boatright NW (Dec. 7)

Let’s Eat Thai Cuisine, 3115 San Mateo NE (Dec. 7)

It’s All Greek to Me, 6320 Zuni SE (Dec. 7) – mobile food unit

Gray House, 1105 Georgia NE (Dec. 7)

Churro Please LLC, 10000 Coors Bypass NW (Dec. 7)

Hibachi One, 3230 Coors NW (Dec. 7)

Whispering Bean Coffee Roasters, 10701 Corrales NW (Dec. 7)

Taco Bell, 2901 Monte Vista NE (Dec. 7)

Kindercare Learning Center, 9111 High Assets Way NW (Dec. 6)

Pizza Hut, 4801 Montaño NW (Dec. 6)

Atrisco Lights Mariah Shelter, 5004 Mariah NW (Dec. 6)

Blake’s Lotaburger, 1801 Juan Tabo NE (Dec. 6)

Life Spire Assisted Living, 9151 High Assets Way NW (Dec. 6)

O’Niell’s Pub, 3301 Juan Tabo NE (Dec. 6)

High Ridge, 12921 Indian School NE (Dec. 6)

Oumi Sushi, 10701 Corrales NW (Dec. 6)

Holiday Inn Express, 5401 Alameda NE (Dec. 6)

Subway, 4801 Alameda NE (Dec. 6)

21st Century Public Academy, 4300 Cutler NE (Dec. 6)

Brown Bag Jerky, 6961 Taylor Ranch NW (Dec. 6)

Simply Sweet by Darci, 3301 Juan Tabo NE (Dec. 6)

Arthur Wright Enterprises LLC, 3107 Eubank NE (Dec. 6)

Papas Red Tacos, 4374 Alexander NE (Dec. 6) – mobile food unit