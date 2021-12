A man was found shot to death Wednesday afternoon in an apartment complex in Northeast Albuquerque.

Rebecca Atkins, an Albuquerque police spokeswoman, said police responded sometime before 2:30 p.m. to a complex in the 3400 block of Aztec NE, a few blocks from Carlisle and Candelaria.

She said officers found a man dead from a gunshot wound inside an apartment.

“More details will be released as they are available,” Atkins said.