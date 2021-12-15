Pilot’s new incentive request stalls

Apparently, the truck stop’s bucks stop here.

Six months after Bernalillo County officials granted Pilot Travel Centers’ request for $700,650 in development support for a new Albuquerque-area location, the company doubled down on its ask.

This time, however, the County Commission hit the brakes.

Pilot — described in county documents as North America’s “largest operator of travel centers” — was seeking another $701,350 in gross receipts tax reimbursements to help cover public infrastructure costs associated with the gas station/McDonald’s it currently is building near the Interstate 25/Broadway interchange. Ross Shaver, a company executive, said during Tuesday’s County Commission meeting that it was “unfortunate” the project had gone hundreds of thousands of dollars over budget, something he attributed both to recently added state infrastructure requirements and rising construction expenses. He argued that the project would benefit the county overall in the years to come — by improving the Broadway corridor, providing jobs and adding tax revenue. The county would have paid for the incentive through taxes generated by the project, which Shaver contended was inconsequential.

“These are not dollars the county is giving up; these are dollars that Pilot is generating and literally the county is just giving back the dollars we generate,” he said. “… The more successful this project is, the more gross receipts tax I generate, so it’s a win-win.”

Commissioner Walt Benson was the only commissioner who voted with the request’s sponsor, Steven Michael Quezada, to advance Pilot’s proposal.

“Yes, we are delaying receiving some tax revenue (with this incentive), but it’s a delay in something that is zero right now,” Benson said.

But Commissioners Charlene Pyskoty and Adriann Barboa — who had supported the company’s first-round request — voted against doubling it. They were joined in opposition by Debbie O’Malley, who had cast the lone vote against the initial incentive after raising questions about what types of jobs the county should subsidize.

The location would create 78 direct permanent jobs, county records show; 65 would pay minimum wage — over half of those for part-time work.

Barboa said she was glad Pilot was opening the new location but that she believed the site had only gained value in the last six months and she could not justify further incentives.

“I don’t regret my past vote, but I can’t support more corporate welfare while we’re all sort of sinking or swimming at this point, and we’re not providing much relief for small businesses in this (way),” Barboa said.

Pyskoty said the county has other needs.

“I know you’re going to make unprecedented profits off that location. … I would rather see that money go toward our affordable housing,” she said.