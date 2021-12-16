State Police: Bad haircut led to double homicide in Pecos

Detectives say a bad haircut led a Pecos man to kill his barber and girlfriend before trying to shoot the homeowner through a closet door following a night of drinking last weekend in northern New Mexico.

Mark Valencia, 40, is charged with two open counts of murder, attempted murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, shooting at dwelling or occupied building and negligent use of a deadly weapon in the Dec. 11 incident that left Steven Singer, 40, and Eva Aragon, 48, dead.

Valencia, whose head is shaved in his mug shot, was booked into the San Miguel County Detention Center. Valencia was released on Dec. 13 after posting a $1 million bond and placed on GPS monitoring and house arrest. He did not respond to requests for comment.

An arrest warrant affidavit filed in San Miguel Magistrate Court shed more light on the details of the case.

According to the affidavit:

State Police responded around 9:30 p.m. to a home in Pecos after the homeowner called 911 to report that Valencia had shot Aragon and Singer. Officers found a drunken Valencia, who had blood on him, sitting in a van outside and the bodies of Singer and Aragon inside the home.

The homeowner told police Valencia and Singer were arguing when Valencia grabbed a gun and shot Singer in the face. He said Aragon fell to her knees to check on Singer and Valencia asked “is this what you want (expletive)?” before shooting her in the head.

The homeowner told police Valencia shot at him but missed and he hid in a bedroom closet to call 911. He said Valencia was yelling he was “going to kill everyone,” tried to open the closet door — which he held shut — and shot through the door.

Valencia told detectives the foursome had been drinking vodka and beer all night when he picked a fight with Singer over a haircut, saying Singer “only cut half his hair.” He said the men provoked each other as the night went on.

Valencia told police he was in fear for his life due to Singer being larger than him and went outside to get his gun. He said he thought about leaving but went back to the home.

Valencia told police Aragon got in the way when he was trying to shoot Singer and ended up shooting both of them but he denied shooting at the homeowner.