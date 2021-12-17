 'Enchanted Foods of ABQ' returns, scouring the Duke City for its unique eats - Albuquerque Journal

‘Enchanted Foods of ABQ’ returns, scouring the Duke City for its unique eats

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

Keith Allen and Felicia Masias filming outside of Soo Bak Seoul Bowl in Albuquerque for the series “Enchanted Foods of ABQ.” (Courtesy of Sopapilla Productions)

Lifting up others.

This is the mantra that Keith Allen and Felicia Masias live by.

It’s apparent when watching the filmmakers’ show, “Enchanted Foods of ABQ.”

The second season kicked off on Dec. 3.

Allen and Masias are the masterminds behind Sopapilla Productions, which produces the series.

“With this company, it’s morphed into productions that will uplift more businesses,” Allen says. “(For) the second season, we’ve put more into preproduction and planning. By doing this, it helped us learn what we were missing in the first season.”

Allen and Masias filmed the first season in two weeks in the spring.

This was also when there were capacity limits at restaurants.

Keith Allen and Felicia Masias are the masterminds behind Sopapilla Productions. The couple visited Vernon’s Speakeasy for an episode of “Enchanted Foods of ABQ.” (Courtesy of Sopapilla Productions)

For the new season, production crews took precautions still, but there were more opportunities to film inside the restaurants.

“It was a lot more exciting this season,” Masias says. “This season felt like all the restaurants were still recouping. We were able to show their resilience.”

The husband-and-wife duo have lived in Albuquerque for about a year.

When asking about places to eat, there were about a dozen restaurants mentioned.

“The list from a lot of locals was similar,” Allen says. “Those restaurants are doing well because they have that built-in audience. There are so many other restaurants that need a jump start.”

The new season features Grandma’s K&I Diner, Soo Bak Seoul Bowl, Lowrider Beef Jerky, The Ivy Tearoom, Vernon’s Speakeasy and the Ranchers Club.

Allen says the production wanted to try different styles of food.

“We have an episode that features beef jerky and it has some true, authentic New Mexico flavors,” he says. “The city is treating us great and everybody is rallying to help.”

Masias says it was important to think outside the box for the new season.

“Albuquerque has a lot to offer and for people to take advantage of it, they have to know about it,” she says.

There were some firsts for the couple as well this season.

Allen went to his first tearoom. The couple also went to a speakeasy for the first time.

“We were in a lowrider,” Allen says.

The episodes air on Comcast channel 26. The episodes are also available on Sopapillas Productions’ YouTube channel. The third episode will air on Friday, Dec. 17.

SEND ME YOUR TIPS: If you know of a movie filming in the state, or are curious about one, email film@ABQjournal.com. Follow me on Twitter @agomezART.

Online
The second season of “Enchanted Foods of ABQ” is available to stream on YouTube by clicking on Sopapilla Productions page.


