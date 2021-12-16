 NM reports 25 deaths and uncertain weeks ahead - Albuquerque Journal

NM reports 25 deaths and uncertain weeks ahead

By Ryan Boetel / Journal Staff Writer

In this file photo from last year, two medical staffers brave strong winds while working at a drive-up COVID-19 testing site in the South Valley. Health officials have said a drop in testing around Thanksgiving and the arrival of the omicron variant have made the next several weeks difficult to predict. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Journal)

New Mexico saw an uptick in COVID-19 cases and deaths on Wednesday compared to recent days, and health officials said the Thanksgiving holiday and the arrival of a concerning new variant have made virus projections for the upcoming weeks impossible.

New Mexico on Wednesday reported 1,357 new cases and 25 additional deaths, pushing the statewide toll to 5,516 COVID-related deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Acting Health Secretary David Scrase said during an online briefing with other state health officials on Wednesday that there was a significant drop in testing and cases over the Thanksgiving weekend, which thwarts modeling projections for weeks. What’s more, the arrival of a new variant further complicates predictions.

“It’s a lot of intensive work (to model the next four to six weeks) and it doesn’t turn out to be that useful,” Scrase said. “So we don’t know.”

Of the new cases reported Wednesday, Bernalillo County residents accounted for 376 of the cases and nine of the deaths.

New Mexico on Monday announced that it had identified the first case of the omicron variant in the state. The concerning variant has been found in at least 60 countries and more than 30 states. New Mexico health officials have said there are signs the variant is spreading faster than the currently dominate delta variant.

Dr. Christine Ross, the state epidemiologist, said preliminary data indicates reduced vaccine efficacy and ineffectiveness against the variant, especially when it comes to infection and transmission.

“But most importantly, the data we have available right now suggests the vaccines are holding steady and remain quite protective against severe illness and death,” Ross said.

She said there is evidence a booster shot will add protection against the variant.

This weeks marks one year since the rollout of COVID vaccines.

So far, more than 75% of New Mexican adults are fully vaccinated and another 29.2% have received a booster shot.

But breakthrough infections do happen. During a recent four-week period, unvaccinated individuals made up 28% of the new infections and 18.4% of the deaths. New Mexico data shows that people who are more than six months removed from their original vaccination are four times more likely to have a breakthrough case.

During Wednesday’s briefing, Scrase provided data that showed adults ages 25 to 39 were the most likely age group to have a breakthrough infection, with 4,023 cases per 100,000 people. That age group was followed by adults in their 40s and then people 18 to 24 years old.


