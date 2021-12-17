 Festival will feature over 100 special nativity scenes - Albuquerque Journal

Festival will feature over 100 special nativity scenes

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

A nativity made of rocks will be on display at the Festival of the Nativities in Corrales. (Courtesy of the Corrales Historical Society)

Debbie Clemente enjoys the holiday season because it’s a time for community to come together.

This year, the Corrales Historical Society is able to bring its “Festival of the Nativities” back for an in-person event.

“Last year, we held the event virtually,” says Clemente, CHS spokeswoman. “We’re excited to welcome a crowd back to see all the diverse nativity scenes.”

Nativities vary the world over, reflecting the traditions, culture, interpretations and style of the people building the scenes. They can be reverent or light-hearted, representational or abstracted, amusing or serious. All reflect a local cultural view from a particular place or time.

According to Clemente, there will be over 100 special nativities, also called crèches, from around the world.

“There are so many types of nativities that are lent to us for the show,” she says. “It’s not odd to see a Peanuts nativity next to one made from clay. The fun part about this event is seeing how many different types there are.”

Clemente says there will be holiday music and light refreshments as eventgoers browse the one-of-a-kind treasures.

“From the tiniest crèche to the biggest, all will be beautifully displayed in the Old Church, festively decorated with greens, trees, colorful packages and poinsettias to brighten your visit,” Clemente says.

The CHS is proud to have the event be part of New Mexicans’ holiday traditions.

“We are so pleased to once again welcome our friends, neighbors and visitors to view these unique nativities from around the world, in our beautiful, historic Old Church … a gift to the community from the historical society,” says Nan Kimball, CHS president.

The event is free but donations are welcome.

All proceeds go to preservation and maintenance of the Old Church.

Clemente says the poinsettias decorating the Old Church will be shared with homebound Sandoval County neighbors after the event to brighten the holiday season.

Festival of the Nativities
Presented by Corrales Historical Society

WHEN: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18 and Sunday, Dec. 19

WHERE: Old San Ysidro Church, 966 Old Church Road, Corrales

HOW MUCH: Free and open to the public. Masks are required indoors as per state mandate.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

