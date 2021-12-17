 Trail of Dead to play Meow Wolf in support of its 10th album - Albuquerque Journal

Trail of Dead to play Meow Wolf in support of its 10th album

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

Conrad Keely and Jason Reece are the masterminds behind the alternative rock band … And You Will Know Us by the Trail of Dead. The band will perform at Meow Wolf on Friday, Dec. 17. (Courtesy of Viktor Skot)

It’s a beautiful day in Austin, Texas.

Jason Reece is taking it all in before he heads back out on the road.

Lately, his days have been filled with preparing a set for the tour.

“It’s needed because we haven’t really performed in nearly two years,” he says. “We’re also brushing up because we have a lot of material.”

Reece and Conrad Keely formed … And You Will Know Us by the Trail of Dead in 1994. The band is also known by its abbreviated name Trail of Dead.

The band is touring in support of its 10th album, “X: The Godless Void and Other Stories,” which was released in January 2020.

“On this tour, we’re playing stuff we haven’t played,” Reece says. “It’s nice and refreshing because we’ve never had a chance to play some of this stuff live. We’re excited about that.”

Reece is looking forward to performing at Meow Wolf.

“I went there a few years ago and I really loved it,” he says. “It’s a nice treat to end the tour with.”

In preparing for the tour, Reece says it’s been more about approaching the set with a fresh perspective.

“There are a lot of songs that never got the chance to be heard live,” he says. “The set will have a wide variety and reach the entire scope of all the albums. It’s exciting to revisit a lot of the songs because we can still see where our head was at. We’ve grown musically as well since we started this 25 years ago.”

As far as keeping the band going for a long time, Reece says it has taken a lot of work and energy.

“Luckily, we still have the physical ability to do this,” he says. “I have a lot of friends I started out with and they’ve moved on from music and have normal jobs. It’s been a small victory for us.”

During 2020, Reece continued to make music and the band did a few virtual shows doing that time.

It was a far cry from where the band was at prior to March 2020.

“We had just released the album and we were on this really good path,” he says. “We were in Europe and the shows were well-attended. We were in London for a sold-out show and then it all stopped. We didn’t know what would happen next. This is why we’re on the tour again. We didn’t get to tour the last album.”

Reece says the band recorded a new album during the pandemic and should be released in 2022.

“We recorded it in a very different form,” he says. “The technology we used is different way. We’re hoping to make it more of an art piece so that people can listen to it in spaces. This is the newest challenge for us.”

… And You Will Know Us by the Trail of Dead
With Death Valley Girls

WHEN: 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17

WHERE: Meow Wolf, 1352 Rufina Circle, Santa Fe

HOW MUCH: $18.50, plus fees at meowwolf.com. Proof of vaccination or negative test required for entry.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
The 'Nutcracker' gets a New Mexico twist
Dance
Even the classics get a New ... Even the classics get a New Mexico twist in "Nutcracker in the Land of Enchantment."Th ...
2
Local actor Benito Martinez stars in multi-holiday rom-com 'With ...
Entertainment
Growing up in Albuquerque, Benito Martinez ... Growing up in Albuquerque, Benito Martinez found his love for acting.His mother founde ...
3
Cannons to play Sunshine Theater with lovelytheband, Side Montero
Entertainment
There are a handful of shows ... There are a handful of shows left for the members of Cannons this year. What Michelle Joy is looking forward to a small break before ...
4
'New Amsterdam' will return from its midseason break on ...
Entertainment
You have questions. I have some ... You have questions. I have some answers.Q: I am wondering if the season finale of " ...
5
DJ Valentino Khan returns to NM at the Historic ...
Entertainment
Valentino Khan hears the intricacies within ... Valentino Khan hears the intricacies within music.This is why the music producer and D ...
6
Albuquerque-based photographer Bill Tondreau stitches together masterpieces
Arts
Editor's note: The Journal continues the ... Editor's note: The Journal continues the once-a-month series "From the Studio" with Kathaleen Robert ...
7
Sienna Mascareñas heads to the Miss America pageant
Arts
While growing up in Albuquerque, Sienna ... While growing up in Albuquerque, Sienna Mascareñas often found herself in the minority during ...
8
‘20 Years of Christmas with the Tabernacle Choir’ to ...
Entertainment
It's a magical time for Brian ... It's a magical time for Brian Stokes Mitchell. The Tony Award-winning actor is center stage with the Tabernacle Choir for its annual holiday show. ...
9
'In Case You Didn't Know' with Rob Martinez
Entertainment
There's not a day that goes ... There's not a day that goes by where Rob Martinez doesn't talk about history.It's a su ...
10
Singer Sarah Brightman hopes Christmas concert will bring some ...
Entertainment
Things are getting back to normal ... Things are getting back to normal in London and Sarah Brightman is excited about it. 'People are shopping and it's wonderful,' she says. 'It's ...