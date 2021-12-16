Wild Dreams: Electronic duo Fleetmac Wood brings eclectic show to Electric Playhouse

There was a silver lining for Lisa Jelliffe and Alex Oxley during the pandemic.

Sure, they could have complained about losing their source of income with no tours being booked.

The two DJs — who make up the electronic duo Fleetmac Wood — decided to have virtual shows.

At 4 p.m. each Friday — until three weeks ago — the duo would sign onto Twicth and stream a live DJ set for the audience.

“It was nearly two years of doing this,” Jelliffe says. “It was actually amazing because what developed was a supportive community. People would sign on from all over the world. These shows helped people create friendships.”

Jellifee says having that weekly routine was a creative outlet for the pair.

“It helped the audience, as well as us, from feeling isolated,” she says. “The shows helped us find meaning during the pandemic.”

Fleetmac Wood is known for its audio visual show, as well as its exclusive remixes and edits crafted for the dance floor that re-frames the music of Fleetwood Mac.

The pair perform under the names Roxanne Roll and Smooth Sailing and are influenced by disco, techno and house music.

They have traveled the world from Berlin to Burning Man and shared their passion with like-minded hedonists around the world.

“The music is our creative outlet,” Oxley says.

It will be Fleetmac Wood’s first time performing in Albuquerque.

Jelliffe does the majority of the remixes.

She says the project is a mix of remixes that she creates and music that producers have created.

“The content is exclusive to our projects,” she says. “You can only hear them in our long mixes on Soundcloud or at our shows.”

The pair are fans of Fleetwood Mac and enjoy bringing a new dimension to the legendary music.

“It’s really exciting when you get to play this music on a big system to a crowd that can enjoy it on the dance floor,” she says. “The project is about taking the music that people love and elevating it and bringing it to a dance floor.”

The pair found that Electric Playhouse was a great venue to help amp up the audio visual show.

“We use a lot of imagery that is evocative of the 1970s,” she says.

Oxley says prior to the pandemic, the duo was traveling around the world performing.

New Mexico was always a spot they wanted to visit.

“We’ve added a few more days to our trip so we can go to Santa Fe,” he says. “We’re excited about crossing that off our list.”

The pair also invite concertgoers to dress up in costumes and have a fun time.

“It’s about being who you are,” they say. “It’s a time to have fun.”

FLEETMAC WOOD

WHEN: 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18

WHERE: Electric Playhouse, 5201 Ouray Road NW

HOW MUCH: $19.99 advance, $25 at the door at electricplayhouse.com