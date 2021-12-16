 Wild Dreams: Electronic duo Fleetmac Wood brings eclectic show to Electric Playhouse - Albuquerque Journal

Wild Dreams: Electronic duo Fleetmac Wood brings eclectic show to Electric Playhouse

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

The electronic dance duo Fleetmac Wood will make its Albuquerque debut with a show at Electric Playhouse on Saturday, Dec. 18. (Courtesy of Nick Mizen)

There was a silver lining for Lisa Jelliffe and Alex Oxley during the pandemic.

Sure, they could have complained about losing their source of income with no tours being booked.

The two DJs — who make up the electronic duo Fleetmac Wood — decided to have virtual shows.

At 4 p.m. each Friday — until three weeks ago — the duo would sign onto Twicth and stream a live DJ set for the audience.

“It was nearly two years of doing this,” Jelliffe says. “It was actually amazing because what developed was a supportive community. People would sign on from all over the world. These shows helped people create friendships.”

Jellifee says having that weekly routine was a creative outlet for the pair.

“It helped the audience, as well as us, from feeling isolated,” she says. “The shows helped us find meaning during the pandemic.”

Fleetmac Wood is known for its audio visual show, as well as its exclusive remixes and edits crafted for the dance floor that re-frames the music of Fleetwood Mac.

The pair perform under the names Roxanne Roll and Smooth Sailing and are influenced by disco, techno and house music.

They have traveled the world from Berlin to Burning Man and shared their passion with like-minded hedonists around the world.

“The music is our creative outlet,” Oxley says.

It will be Fleetmac Wood’s first time performing in Albuquerque.

Jelliffe does the majority of the remixes.

She says the project is a mix of remixes that she creates and music that producers have created.

“The content is exclusive to our projects,” she says. “You can only hear them in our long mixes on Soundcloud or at our shows.”

The pair are fans of Fleetwood Mac and enjoy bringing a new dimension to the legendary music.

“It’s really exciting when you get to play this music on a big system to a crowd that can enjoy it on the dance floor,” she says. “The project is about taking the music that people love and elevating it and bringing it to a dance floor.”

The pair found that Electric Playhouse was a great venue to help amp up the audio visual show.

“We use a lot of imagery that is evocative of the 1970s,” she says.

Oxley says prior to the pandemic, the duo was traveling around the world performing.

New Mexico was always a spot they wanted to visit.

“We’ve added a few more days to our trip so we can go to Santa Fe,” he says. “We’re excited about crossing that off our list.”

The pair also invite concertgoers to dress up in costumes and have a fun time.

“It’s about being who you are,” they say. “It’s a time to have fun.”

 

FLEETMAC WOOD

WHEN: 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18
WHERE: Electric Playhouse, 5201 Ouray Road NW
HOW MUCH: $19.99 advance, $25 at the door at electricplayhouse.com

 


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
The 'Nutcracker' gets a New Mexico twist
Dance
Even the classics get a New ... Even the classics get a New Mexico twist in "Nutcracker in the Land of Enchantment."Th ...
2
Local actor Benito Martinez stars in multi-holiday rom-com 'With ...
Entertainment
Growing up in Albuquerque, Benito Martinez ... Growing up in Albuquerque, Benito Martinez found his love for acting.His mother founde ...
3
Cannons to play Sunshine Theater with lovelytheband, Side Montero
Entertainment
There are a handful of shows ... There are a handful of shows left for the members of Cannons this year. What Michelle Joy is looking forward to a small break before ...
4
'New Amsterdam' will return from its midseason break on ...
Entertainment
You have questions. I have some ... You have questions. I have some answers.Q: I am wondering if the season finale of " ...
5
DJ Valentino Khan returns to NM at the Historic ...
Entertainment
Valentino Khan hears the intricacies within ... Valentino Khan hears the intricacies within music.This is why the music producer and D ...
6
Albuquerque-based photographer Bill Tondreau stitches together masterpieces
Arts
Editor's note: The Journal continues the ... Editor's note: The Journal continues the once-a-month series "From the Studio" with Kathaleen Robert ...
7
Sienna Mascareñas heads to the Miss America pageant
Arts
While growing up in Albuquerque, Sienna ... While growing up in Albuquerque, Sienna Mascareñas often found herself in the minority during ...
8
‘20 Years of Christmas with the Tabernacle Choir’ to ...
Entertainment
It's a magical time for Brian ... It's a magical time for Brian Stokes Mitchell. The Tony Award-winning actor is center stage with the Tabernacle Choir for its annual holiday show. ...
9
'In Case You Didn't Know' with Rob Martinez
Entertainment
There's not a day that goes ... There's not a day that goes by where Rob Martinez doesn't talk about history.It's a su ...
10
Singer Sarah Brightman hopes Christmas concert will bring some ...
Entertainment
Things are getting back to normal ... Things are getting back to normal in London and Sarah Brightman is excited about it. 'People are shopping and it's wonderful,' she says. 'It's ...