 ABQ bar loses liquor license over underage drinking

ABQ bar loses liquor license over underage drinking

By Pilar Martinez / Journal Staff Writer

La Cantina Loca bar at 6910 Montgomery NE lost its liquor license after a sting by the New Mexico State Police Special Investigations Unit found minors were being allowed into the bar and served drinks. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Journal)

A Northeast Heights bar lost its liquor license and its owner and staff may face criminal charges following an investigation showing that the bar served minors, according to New Mexico State Police.

Officers received “at least half a dozen” complaints stating that La Cantina Loca, at 6910 Montgomery NE, allowed minors into the bar, served minors and over-served customers, NMSP Officer Dusty Francisco told the Journal.

He said there were also complaints relating to fighting and drugs allegedly being sold in the bar’s parking lot.

The owners of the liquor license that was being used by the bar terminated the bar’s lease for the license after the investigation, according to state Regulation and Licensing Department spokeswoman Bernice Geiger.

“The license has not been revoked and remains the property of the license owner, but the lessee (La Cantina Loca) may no longer do business,” Geiger wrote in an email.

The violations were reported to the state Alcohol Beverage Control Division on Dec. 7, but troubles with enforcement began several months prior.

Francisco said the first complaint was filed against the bar’s owner in September for serving without a license.

Since then, the bar began operating under a liquor license, according to Francisco. Multiple other complaints were subsequently filed and on Dec. 3, NMSP Special Investigations Unit conducted a compliance check.

During the compliance check, members of the unit used minors to attempt to enter and buy alcohol at the bar, and undercover officers witnessed the minors entering and purchasing alcohol, Francisco said.

Citations were issued to several servers and the establishment for violations of the Liquor Control Act.

Francisco said the SIU is working with the Second Judicial District Attorney’s Office on pending criminal charges against employees and the owner.

La Cantina Loca was listed as temporarily closed on Google Wednesday and the Facebook page for the bar has a post stating that the restaurant is for sale – sans liquor license.

 


