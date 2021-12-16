Let’s log more of NM on in most efficient way possible

New Mexico must not only secure and improve broadband access, but also do so in the most cost-effective and quickest way possible. New Mexico’s digital divide is no secret and should be an embarrassment to the entire state.

Creating broadband access is currently related directly to an internet company’s profitability, and that profitability is related directly to population density. To put it simply, broadband companies lay fiber where the most people live. While fast and affordable broadband is fundamental for any thriving economy and a high quality of life, that becomes a much heavier lift in the fifth-largest state by area that’s only 37th in population.

Through the creation of the New Mexico Office of Broadband Access and Expansion, and in partnership with other federal and state agencies, we have a clearinghouse of information where we know there is a lack of internet access throughout the state. According to the FCC, 2.3% of Americans in rural areas and 27.7% of Americans in tribal lands lack coverage from fixed, terrestrial broadband, compared to only 1.5% of Americans in urban areas. It is estimated that, in McKinley County, access to broadband coverage is just 52.8%, and that number dips to less than 10% in Hidalgo County. For the sake of New Mexico’s future, this is unacceptable.

Fiber is a solid internet option, but should not be the only place where New Mexico focuses its broadband efforts. Laying fiber for broadband access is expensive and can take years to achieve. Technology is evolving, and now is the time to capitalize on, and invest in, that innovation. We are in a position to be creative and find ways to move the access needle for schoolchildren and businesses more quickly than fiber alone will allow. Now is the time to make generational change by looking toward broadband advancement options that will provide access and affordability to our most vulnerable, including rural N.M. and tribal lands, even faster than the laying of fiber will allow.

There is satellite technology currently available that would provide high-speed, low-latency broadband internet access throughout rural and tribal New Mexico. The technology is deployable in a much more aggressive timeline than fiber traditionally allows. While newer, the satellite technology is already being used in some rural New Mexico towns, such as Cuba. In addition to the rural area availability, satellite internet is faster than dial-up, a growing number of providers are offering the service, and continued innovations are improving the service option. As service continues to improve, we anticipate improved data restrictions and latency, making streaming easier and more convenient.

This pandemic continues to teach us many valuable lessons, but one of the tougher lessons learned is the critical importance of broadband. Quality of life is impacted negatively by slow, expensive connectivity and access difficulties. We have to leverage federal infrastructure funds, other state resources, and new, evolving technologies to be more aggressive in our broadband access and options. The current digital divide is hurting New Mexico children, businesses and our opportunities to further diversify our economy. We have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to influence how the digital infrastructure of New Mexico will be rebuilt and improved through innovation and new technologies.