Stop the flop: Lobos, college basketball adjusting to new officiating emphasis

College basketball fans across the country may have noticed this season a few extra whistles coming from the referees each game.

Certainly the always understanding crowd at the Pit has taken notice of those guys in stripes having something new to call over the past month or so.

One of this season’s points of emphasis for NCAA officials has been aggressive enforcement of Rule 4.10.c.4: “faking being fouled” or flopping.

“It definitely seems like a point of emphasis, for sure,” said Lobos coach Richard Pitino when asked about the issue after Sunday’s loss to UTEP.

The Lobos (6-5) were called for both a flop warning against point guard Jaelen House and later a second, far more debatable, call that resulted in a technical foul against K.J. Jenkins, which led to a free throw made by UTEP.

While that was far from the reason the Lobos lost Sunday’s rather lopsided affair to the Miners, it did mark the third time in 11 games this season that the Lobos were assessed two “flopping” calls in a game. The second, by rule, results in a technical free throw for the other team.

There’s been only one game in which a Lobo opponent was assessed both a warning and a second call resulting in a technical free throw.

“There’s always something every single year that the commissioner of officials tells the refs to look at,” Pitino said. “They’re clearly looking at it with us. We’ve seen it with other teams as well. We can’t fight it. It’s not going to change. We’ve got to stop doing it.”

Listed on page six of the NCAA’s 2021-22 Men’s Basketball Rules Book is a section titled “major officiating concerns.” This is where the dreaded “point of emphasis” rules are highlighted. On flopping, the section notes the NCAA Rules Committee “continues to express concerns that the flopping rule needs to be enforced consistently throughout the entire season. Faking being fouled needs to come out of the game.”

The call results in a warning the first time it’s called and a Class B technical foul the second time. Those do not count against a player’s foul count, but do gives the other team one free throw.

House, the Lobos’ animated starting point guard, has a high-pressure defensive style but also an offensive game predicated on creating contact. And he’s not been afraid of trying to highlight, if you will, when that contact is made — placing him under the microscope more than most. But at a listed playing weight of 155 pounds, there are also plenty of bumps in the flow of the game that legitimately send his body flying to the floor in ways 185-pound Jamal Mashburn Jr. or 190-pound Javonte Johnson might not.

After a four-flop game earlier this season between San Diego State and BYU, Aztecs coach Brian Dutcher told the San Diego Union Tribune, “A lot of these, there is contact. It’s a fine line if there’s contact, is it a flop? That’s something they’re working through.”

Jenkins said Sunday that, like it or not, it’s an issue the Lobos had better start figuring out.

“We just got to be more physical. I think we’re looking for a handout a lot of the time,” Jenkins said. “(We need to) put our chest into the dude’s shoulder instead of, you know, just taking that first hit and trying to get a call.”

He added trying to coax a foul call instead of just playing is “high risk with very little chance of a reward with how strict the game is now and how refs are calling things.”

VAX AT THE MACK? The Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, is one of five Mountain West arenas requiring proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID test to watch games in person.

The Mountain West told the Journal this week it isn’t clear yet if the policy will remain in effect for the March men’s and women’s tournaments.

“We don’t know yet if the vaccine mandate at UNLV will be in place for the MW tournament,” Javan Hedland, Associate Commissioner of the Mountain West, wrote in an email to the Journal. “We would like to return to normalcy as much as possible, but need to see what Clark County protocols will be at that time (or at least in late January and early February).”

Tickets have not yet gone on sale. The women’s tournament is scheduled for March 7-10 and the men’s tournament is March 10-13.

UP NEXT: SMU at New Mexico, the Pit, 1 p.m. Sunday, 770 AM/96.3 FM, Stadium (stream)