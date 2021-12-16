 New Mexico Bowl notes: Fresno State keeps starting QB secret - Albuquerque Journal

New Mexico Bowl notes: Fresno State keeps starting QB secret

By Steve Virgen/Assistant Sports Editor

Fresno State tight end Tre Watson, a former Cleveland High standout, arrived in Albuquerque with the Bulldogs on Tuesday night. (Tim March/PUBG Mobile New Mexico Bowl)

Surprisingly enough, the big question for Fresno State interim head coach Lee Marks for Saturday’s PUBG Mobile New Mexico Bowl isn’t: red or green?

Rather, it’s all about: who’s starting at quarterback for the Bulldogs (9-3) against UTEP (7-5) at University Stadium?

Marks will do his best to make sure no leaks reveal that answer until Fresno State takes the field on game day.

Before quarterback Jake Haener withdrew from the transfer portal and returned to the Bulldogs after he had intended to join former Fresno State coach Kalen DeBoer at Washington, Marks was telling the media it would be a battle between redshirt freshman Logan Fife and freshman Jaylen Henderson.

Now, Haener is in the mix. He’s available to play, but it hasn’t been determined if he will gain any playing time against the Miners.

“Right now we’re going to keep everything in-house of how we’re going to handle those things (at quarterback),” Marks said during a press conference on Monday. “Those guys are doing a really good job in the (quarterback) room.”

Before Marks began his press conference, the Fresno State communications staff told the media that the interim head coach would not be answering any questions about Haener.

When Marks sat down to speak, he laid out sheets of paper on a table, as if he had notes prepared for certain questions, especially about the quarterback position.

A reporter asked: Is it correct to assume we’re not going to know who is starting until Saturday when you guys hit the field?

“That is correct,” Marks said.

If Haener does not play, Marks will need prepared statements for the questions about why the strong-armed quarterback did not see the field.

Haener has thrown for 3,810 yards and 32 touchdowns with nine interceptions this season while completing 67.5% of his passes for the Bulldogs. He was named to the All-Mountain West Conference second team.

RED OR GREEN: A reporter at the press conference on Monday did, in fact, ask Marks the question about choice of chile, a comic staple during New Mexico Bowl week.

“It all depends on the day for me,” Marks said.

The reporter mentioned that Fresno State tight end Tre Watson, a former Cleveland High standout, says “red” for his chile. The reporter asked if Watson has given Marks any tips about Albuquerque.

“No he hasn’t,” Marks said. “I probably need to (talk to him). I’m looking forward to seeing his family, a great family. It’s fun being around him.”

ON THE MARKS: Marks is no stranger to Albuquerque. He said he has friends in the Duke City. He said he looks forward to trying some of the local restaurants and tries to visit a different spot each time he is in town.

Marks, a former Boise State running back, is in his second season at Fresno State, where he has been the running backs coach as well as assistant head coach and run game coordinator.

At Boise State, he was a two-time All-Western Athletic Conference selection and was the team’s offensive MVP in 2005.

Before Fresno State, Marks spent the previous six seasons at Boise State, five years as the running backs coach. The Broncos had a 1,000-yard rusher in each of the five seasons.

LOBOS KNOW THEM: The University of New Mexico lost to both UTEP and Fresno State this past season.

The Lobos lost at UTEP, 20-13, on Sept. 25, when UNM had five wide receivers and a tight end out due to COVID-19 contact tracing protocols.

New Mexico fell at Fresno State, 34-7, when graduate manager Bryson Carroll came on in relief of quarterback Isaiah Chavez, who suffered an ankle injury.

The Lobos recruited Henderson and Watson before the 2021 season and before they ultimately chose to play for the Bulldogs.

 


