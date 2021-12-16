 UNM football adds 24 as signing period opens - Albuquerque Journal

UNM football adds 24 as signing period opens

By Steve Virgen/Assistant Sports Editor

UNM Lobos Football Coach Danny Gonzales left, discusses National Signing Day with Sports Radio Host at Revel Entertainment Robert Portnoy . (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Journal)

University of New Mexico coach Danny Gonzales assured the media he tested negative for the coronavirus as he spoke with a bit of a hoarse voice when talking about the Lobos’ 2022 recruiting class during a press conference on Wednesday.

Gonzales battling illness was not symbolic of the healthy crop of incoming athletes who joined the Lobos on the first day of the early signing period.

Gonzales explained this was his first class under typical settings, rather than when he had less than a couple of weeks to bring in recruits upon being hired in December of 2019, and then dealing with COVID-19 restrictions last year that relegated his staff to only virtual visits.

Many of the 24 athletes announced as Lobos, he said, had been recruited over the past two years.

The results of the efforts brought in 12 players on offense and 12 on defense, six from California, and six from Texas (see list on Page B4). Overall, there are 19 high school seniors, including three from New Mexico – running back Zach Vigil and offensive lineman Cayden Romero, both from Rio Rancho, and La Cueva linebacker Hunter Haemker – and one Division I freshman transfer in Tyler Kiehne, the former Los Lunas standout defensive lineman who redshirted at UCLA this past season.

“Because of the transfer portal we have gotten some kids that we would not normally get,” Gonzales said, referring to some of the talent among the 19 high school seniors. “There are a lot of people that spend a lot of time in the transfer portal recruiting, which we don’t, which has helped us.”

Gonzales used running back Christian Washington as an example of a high school senior who probably slipped past most other programs. Washington, a 5-foot-9, 195-pound speedster, rushed for 2,241 yards and 31 touchdowns as a senior at Helix High in San Diego.

The Lobos coaching staff also won a few recruiting battles, including one with Boise State, Gonzales said.

JC Davis, a 6-5, 305-pound offensive lineman from Contra Costa College in California, had committed to the Lobos and Boise State came in afterward with an offer. But Davis stuck with UNM.

Davis, who has three years of eligibility remaining, is one of six offensive linemen in the class. Gonzales said the offensive line was a priority because of the struggles last season. UNM finished 130th and last in the Football Bowl Subdivision in total offense (234.9 yards per game).

Gonzales is trying for immediate help with Davis as well as Collin James, a 6-4, 280-pound transfer from Abilene Christian with three years of eligibility remaining, and DJ Wingfield, a 6-4, 319-pound transfer from El Camino junior college in Southern California.

Kiehne can strengthen a defensive line that loses senior standout Joey Noble, Gonzales said.

The Lobos also have high expectations for defensive linemen Max Elkman from Dallas, Texas, and David Rowaiye from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Rowaiye, a 6-5, 260-pound defensive end from Southeast High, had an offer from Baylor, according to 247sports.com.

He is an early high school graduate and will be with the Lobos when they begin spring football on Feb. 8, Gonzales said.

Gonzales said this class will show its strength in two years and can be graded then.

The Lobos were ranked seventh in the Mountain West with regard to the 2022 recruiting class by 247sports.com, which ranked San Diego State No. 1.

Rivals.com rated UNM ninth in the MWC and Boise State No. 1.

LOBO CONNECTIONS: Gonzales credits former Lobo star Glover Quin with landing Jer’Marius Lewis, a 5-11, 180-pound defensive back from Marcus High in Jackson, Mississippi. Quin is Lewis’ uncle.

Jah’mar Sanders, from Port Arthur Memorial in Texas, is the lone quarterback in the class. Donovan Porterie, a former Lobo quarterback also from Port Arthur Memorial, helped the Lobos connect to Sanders.

Another quarterback is set to transfer to UNM in January, Gonzales said.

MORE COMING: The Lobos announced 24 signings. but another announced his commitment via Twitter: 6-6, 250-pound tight end T.J. Zimmermann from San Francisco City College.

UNM has another eight scholarships remaining, Gonzales said.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
UNM football adds 24 as signing period opens
College
University of New Mexico coach Danny ... University of New Mexico coach Danny Gonzales assured the media he tested negative for the coronavirus as he spoke with a bit of a ...
2
New Mexico Bowl notes: Fresno State keeps starting QB ...
College
Surprisingly enough, the big question for ... Surprisingly enough, the big question for Fresno State interim head coach Lee Marks for Saturday's PUBG Mobile New Mexico Bowl isn't: red or green? ...
3
Stop the flop: Lobos, college basketball adjusting to new ...
ABQnews Seeker
The UNM Lobos, and the rest ... The UNM Lobos, and the rest of college basketball, are having to adjust to a new officiating emphasis to eliminate flopping.
4
Wednesday is a big day for a big man ...
College
On Wednesday, the marriage between Roger ... On Wednesday, the marriage between Roger Carreon and Boise State becomes official.Jal ...
5
Winning ugly: Jans, Aggies embrace nail-biting success
College
LAS CRUCES – New ... LAS CRUCES – New Mexico State hasn't always won pretty this season, but it has won regardles ...
6
Butler, assistant coach for UNM cross country program, dies
College
James Butler, a star runner and ... James Butler, a star runner and coach at Eldorado High who later helped coach the powerful Universit ...
7
New Mexico Bowl: Do you need reasons to watch?
College
Saturday ... Saturday ...
8
Lobo football: Kiehne set to transfer to UNM
College
Offensive line appears to be a ... Offensive line appears to be a priority when it comes to the University of New Mexico ...
9
Emptying the Notebook: Lobos frustrated by turnovers, Miners defense
ABQnews Seeker
Here are some extra notes, quotes, ... Here are some extra notes, quotes, stats, videos or whatever else I could empty out of the old notebook after Sunday's UTEP/UNM game in ...