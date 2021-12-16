 New Mexico AG launches propane shortage inquiry - Albuquerque Journal

New Mexico AG launches propane shortage inquiry

By Andy Stiny / Journal Staff Writer

SANTA FE – An investigation into numerous complaints involving propane delivery in northern New Mexico has been launched by the state Attorney General’s Office.

“Two (complaints) were from Rio Arriba County and one from San Miguel County and that’s been in the last two weeks,” said Jerri Mares, spokeswoman for the Attorney General’s Office, in a phone interview Wednesday.

Mares said she could not name the complainants.

The New Mexico Public Regulation Commission, in a news release, said it has “received numerous complaints regarding propane gas delivery service in the last month” and are forwarding them to the AG.

Rio Arriba County Manager Lucia Sanchez likened the recent heating problems to the 2011 natural gas shortage.

“Except this time, the chill and impact was felt in the northern part of Rio Arriba County where residents rely largely on wood gathered traditionally from surrounding forests and propane to heat their homes,” Sanchez said in an email.

“We are still in the midst of a pandemic whereby people need to heat their homes and maintain sanitary conditions with hot water,” Sanchez said. “This is almost impossible to do because residents who rely on propane cannot get companies to deliver propane. The pandemic has caused shortages in the workforce and many companies are struggling to find qualified workers.”

Sanchez mentioned Bob’s LP Gas of Pagosa Springs, Colorado, and another company as not being able to fulfill deliveries.

Bob’s LP Gas did not immediately respond to a message left for the manager.

The AG in its release noted that failing to deliver promised propane, the amount ordered, and making false or misleading statements on the price may constitute violations of the law.

Anyone seeking to file a complaint regarding propane delivery can contact the Attorney General at 1-844-255-9210 or do so on the AG’s website at www.nmag.gov/file-a-complaint.aspx.


