Spartans’ Aragon on sizzling pace

BERNALILLO — Don’t be surprised if the name Jordyn Lewis is summoned once or twice during this girls basketball season.

And Jordyn Lewis graduated years ago.

Lewis is, according to record keeping by the New Mexico Activities Association, the only girl who’s topped the 1,000-point plateau in a single season. And she did it twice for Ramah.

The 2021-22 season is still in its first third, but Bernalillo’s Juliana Aragon, if she were to remain on her current pace, could become the second to climb over 1,000 points and perhaps even challenge Lewis’ state record.

The Spartans’ 5-foot-6 senior guard is off to a blazing start through Bernalillo’s first eight games. Aragon is averaging 35.8 points a game following a 43-point outing Wednesday night against Miyamura.

“She’s the best basketball player to ever come out of Bernalillo,” said the Spartans’ longtime boys basketball coach, Terry Darnell. “No doubt.”

And if Aragon were to keep up this frenetic scoring for a full 26 games in the regular season, and then into the district tournament and the postseason, she might have a chance to eclipse Lewis, whose record is 1,024 points in the 2015-16 season.

Aragon, if she continues at this clip, would easily surpass 900 points in the regular season alone. None of the top 10 single-season marks on the NMAA’s website were posted by a girl from the Albuquerque metro area, putting Aragon on track to become No. 1 locally.

“It’s my last year,” Aragon said. “I just want to make the best out of each and every game.”

She’s doing precisely that so far.

Aragon, 17, has been over 33 points in all but one of Bernalillo’s eight victories. Her low was 28 points against Pojoaque Valley; her high was Wednesday night, a 77-47 victory over visiting Miyamura in which Aragon nearly outscored the Patriots by herself. The Spartans sport a Class 4A-best 8-0 record and all their wins are by at least 15 points.

“Going into my senior year, I didn’t think I was gonna be up at 35 (as an average),” Aragon said. “I was wanting to maybe be at 30. It’s just so crazy. It’s unbelievable to me. I feel like this is what I’ve been working so hard for.”

Aragon’s work ethic and ambitions are common knowledge around Bernalillo. And elsewhere.

“She’s one of those athletes who’s willing to put in the work,” said longtime friend Natalia Chavez, a senior guard at Volcano Vista who was a club teammate of Aragon’s for many years. “It’s that extra work that she puts in after practice, or on weekends by herself, that’s what makes her a great player.”

Darnell has been a first-hand witness. On Sunday nights, Aragon regularly participates in men’s pick-up games at Spartan Alley, the Bernalillo High gym. She usually plays on Darnell’s side.

“I play a lot of ball with her,” Darnell said with a laugh. “She’s on my team because I want to shoot.”

Aragon, Darnell added, is a paradox in that sense, insomuch as she can score prolifically but is almost giving to a fault. Indeed, Aragon is as likely to dish or kick out to an open teammate as she is to shoot. To wit: Aragon had nine dimes Wednesday night to along with the 43 points.

“Honestly,” Darnell said, “I don’t know if I’ve ever been around a kid that unselfish and humble, who’s scored that many points.”

How does she go about filling it up? Aragon would be quick to tell you she thrives on her two trademarks: her floater in the lane and her step-back 3-pointer. She has a somewhat unorthdox release from the arc, but it’s highly effective.

As is most everything Aragon does on the floor.

“Everyone around her is getting better because she knows what she’s doing on the court,” Bernalillo junior guard Gabby O’Hara said.

The left-handed Aragon certainly has reaped the rewards of the productivity of her teammates, like O’Hara. Scoring production from other teammates has, Bernalillo coach Raymond Aragon said, freed his daughter for more and cleaner looks.

“Makes it easier for me to do my thing,” Aragon said. She has taken an official visit to New Mexico Highlands but said she would likely wait until April to decide on where she’ll go to college. “This is the best shooting team we’ve had so far.”

“Now everything is opening up for her,” Raymond Aragon added. “And I don’t think there is anybody in the state who can guard her one-on-one.”

Asked if she can sustain this scoring tear for three more months, into the middle of March, Aragon said it was possible to threaten Lewis’ state rcord, but said it was secondary to the larger goal Bernalillo has of making noise in the postseason.

“As long as we get the win, that’s all that will matter to me,” she said. “Bernalillo, we’ve always been slept on. But as a team, we love that. We love being the underdogs, and we love playing with that chip on our shoulder.”

