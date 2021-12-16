 Ex-Epstein worker tells jury she 'looked up' to Maxwell - Albuquerque Journal

Ex-Epstein worker tells jury she ‘looked up’ to Maxwell

By Associated Press

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 3 times

NEW YORK — A former office worker for financier Jeffrey Epstein testified at the sex abuse trial of Ghislaine Maxwell on Thursday that she worked on a daily basis with Maxwell for six years and had only admiration for her.

Cimberly Espinosa, the first defense witness, told a jury she was Maxwell’s assistant at Epstein’s New York City office on Madison Avenue from 1996 to 2002. Maxwell was managing Epstein’s multiple high-end properties at the time, she said, calling it a “huge job.”

“I highly respected her,” Espinosa said in federal court in Manhattan. “I looked up to her very much.”

The defense case began after the jury heard four women detail accusations that they were teens when they became victims of a sex-abuse scheme devised by Maxwell and Epstein. The British socialite’s attorneys are expected to make their case that Maxwell isn’t the one to blame.

The government’s case lasted only two weeks and the defense case could last just two days. Both sides streamlined their witness lists without revealing why, making the trial end well short of an original six-week estimate.

The start of the defense case has already sparked the usual speculation about whether the high-profile defendant will take the witness stand in her own defense — a gamble that is almost never taken. Either way, U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan will have to receive direct confirmation from Maxwell about her decision before the defense can rest.

Maxwell, 59, has pleaded not guilty to charges she acted as Epstein’s chief enabler, recruiting and grooming young girls for him to abuse during sexual massages.

Maxwell was once Epstein’s girlfriend before becoming a trusted employee. Witnesses testified the pair exploited them between 1994 to 2004 at Epstein’s homes, including an estate in Palm Beach, Florida; his posh Manhattan townhouse; and a Santa Fe, New Mexico, ranch.

The defense has insisted that Maxwell is being made a scapegoat for alleged sex crimes by Epstein, who killed himself in jail in 2019. Her lawyers have sought to show that the accusers exaggerated her involvement at the behest of lawyers seeking payouts for the women from civil claims against the Epstein estate.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Affidavit sheds light on fatal shooting of boy, age ...
ABQnews Seeker
Officers who arrived at the home ... Officers who arrived at the home seized a projectile, a shell casing and other items
2
Last defendant sentenced in SNM gang case
ABQnews Seeker
Six-year effort led by FBI in ... Six-year effort led by FBI in ABQ sent 12 gang members to prison for life
3
PRC denies PNM Four Corners coal plant exit
ABQnews Seeker
Commission asks the utility for more ... Commission asks the utility for more information on replacement resources
4
A holly jolly house
ABQnews Seeker
Family's elaborate holiday display puts 'mini ... Family's elaborate holiday display puts 'mini Albuquerque' on the map
5
State sees 25 new deaths; future projections likely less ...
ABQnews Seeker
State epidemiologist notes, however, that the ... State epidemiologist notes, however, that the 'vaccines are holding steady'
6
Storm downs trees, cuts power in northern New Mexico
ABQnews Seeker
Several small planes are damaged at ... Several small planes are damaged at the Santa Fe Regional Airport
7
Partisan, map-fueled gathering nears end
ABQnews Seeker
Senate Dems back away from revised ... Senate Dems back away from revised redistrict plan after Native objections
8
Man shot to death at apartment in NE ABQ
ABQnews Seeker
A man was found shot to ... A man was found shot to death Wednesday afternoon in an apartment complex in Northeast Albuquerque. Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque police spokesman, said police ...
9
Republicans seek quicker action on medical malpractice bill
ABQnews Seeker
'Time is up,' ABQ senator declares 'Time is up,' ABQ senator declares
10
State Police: Bad haircut, drinking spree led to double ...
ABQnews Seeker
Accused shooter was released Dec. 13 ... Accused shooter was released Dec. 13 after posting a $1M bond, and placed on