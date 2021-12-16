 Navajo Nation reports 38 more COVID-19 cases and 7 deaths - Albuquerque Journal

Navajo Nation reports 38 more COVID-19 cases and 7 deaths

By Associated Press

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — The Navajo Nation on Wednesday reported 38 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and seven additional deaths.

The latest numbers pushed the tribe’s total to 40,615 cases since the pandemic began with 1,569 known deaths.

Health officials on Tuesday had reported 37 cases and no deaths for the second consecutive day.

Based on cases from Nov. 26-Dec. 9, the Navajo Department of Health issued an advisory Monday for 58 communities due to uncontrolled spread of COVID-19.

Tribal President Jonathan Nez has issued a reminder to get the vaccine or the booster as the Christmas holiday approaches.

“Across the country, the data shows that the large majority of people who are getting severely sick from the virus are those who are unvaccinated,” Nez said in a statement Wednesday. “The vaccines don’t guarantee that you won’t get COVID-19, but they are highly-effective against severe illness and death.”

The reservation covers 27,000 square miles (70,000 square kilometers) and extends into parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.


