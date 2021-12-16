 Judge: Alex Jones' lawyer broke ethics rules in Newtown case - Albuquerque Journal

Judge: Alex Jones’ lawyer broke ethics rules in Newtown case

By Associated Press

WATERBURY, Conn. — A Connecticut judge on Wednesday determined a lawyer for Infowars host Alex Jones broke attorney conduct rules during the deposition of a witness, as part of a defamation lawsuit against Jones for calling the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting a hoax.

Judge Barbara Bellis in Waterbury said during a court hearing that she was “leaning toward” reprimanding Hartford lawyer Jay Wolman, but did not immediately impose sanctions. She said she would issue a written ruling later. Wolman denied he broke ethics rules.

Relatives of some of the 20 children and six educators killed in the 2012 school shooting are suing Jones and his companies, including Austin, Texas-based Infowars, saying they’ve been subjected to harassment and death threats from Jones’ followers because of the hoax conspiracy pushed on his show. Bellis found Jones liable for damages to the families last month, and a trial on how much the damages should be is scheduled for next August.

At issue on Wednesday was Wolman’s questioning of Jones’ former employee Robert Jacobson during a deposition in September and whether he badgered and intimidated Jacobson in a failed attempt to get Jacobson to search email on his phone for the phrase “Sandy Hook.”

Wolman’s lawyer, Wesley Horton, argued that while Wolman was repetitive in his questioning, it was not misconduct.

Brian Staines, the state’s chief disciplinary counsel for lawyer misconduct cases, told the judge he believed Wolman broke ethics rules.

Bellis agreed with Staines.

“There is such a thing as pushing the envelope and aggressive lawyering,” the judge said. “And then there is misconduct that crosses the line where counsel violates their professional obligations under the rules, and I do find by clear and convincing evidence that that is what we have here.”


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Affidavit sheds light on fatal shooting of boy, age ...
ABQnews Seeker
Officers who arrived at the home ... Officers who arrived at the home seized a projectile, a shell casing and other items
2
Last defendant sentenced in SNM gang case
ABQnews Seeker
Six-year effort led by FBI in ... Six-year effort led by FBI in ABQ sent 12 gang members to prison for life
3
PRC denies PNM Four Corners coal plant exit
ABQnews Seeker
Commission asks the utility for more ... Commission asks the utility for more information on replacement resources
4
A holly jolly house
ABQnews Seeker
Family's elaborate holiday display puts 'mini ... Family's elaborate holiday display puts 'mini Albuquerque' on the map
5
State sees 25 new deaths; future projections likely less ...
ABQnews Seeker
State epidemiologist notes, however, that the ... State epidemiologist notes, however, that the 'vaccines are holding steady'
6
Storm downs trees, cuts power in northern New Mexico
ABQnews Seeker
Several small planes are damaged at ... Several small planes are damaged at the Santa Fe Regional Airport
7
Partisan, map-fueled gathering nears end
ABQnews Seeker
Senate Dems back away from revised ... Senate Dems back away from revised redistrict plan after Native objections
8
Man shot to death at apartment in NE ABQ
ABQnews Seeker
A man was found shot to ... A man was found shot to death Wednesday afternoon in an apartment complex in Northeast Albuquerque. Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque police spokesman, said police ...
9
Republicans seek quicker action on medical malpractice bill
ABQnews Seeker
'Time is up,' ABQ senator declares 'Time is up,' ABQ senator declares
10
State Police: Bad haircut, drinking spree led to double ...
ABQnews Seeker
Accused shooter was released Dec. 13 ... Accused shooter was released Dec. 13 after posting a $1M bond, and placed on