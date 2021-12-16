 EU leaders urge booster shots, seek coordinated travel rules - Albuquerque Journal

EU leaders urge booster shots, seek coordinated travel rules

By Samuel Petrequin / Associated Press

BRUSSELS — European Union leaders agreed Thursday that administering booster shots is “urgent” and “crucial” to tackle the surge of coronavirus infections across the continent and the emergence of the new omicron variant.

With the festive season looming, the bloc’s leaders also stressed the importance of coordinated action to avoid a confusing cacophony of rules in the 27 member states, and ensure that COVID-19 certificates continue to guarantee unrestricted travel.

In their summit’s conclusions, leaders gathered in Brussels insisted on the need for a harmonized approach to avoid limitations to free movement between member countries or hamper travel into the region.

But alarming rises in infections have already prompted many European governments to implement public health measures and new restrictions in recent weeks.

France will restrict arrivals from Britain because of fast-spreading omicron cases, putting limits on reasons for traveling and requiring 48-hour isolation upon arrival. The new measures will take effect first thing Saturday.

Italy this week required negative tests from vaccinated visitors, raising concerns that similar moves elsewhere will limit the ability of EU citizens to travel to see friends and relatives over the holidays.

Portugal adopted a similar measure on Dec. 1, requiring a mandatory negative test for all passengers on arriving flights, regardless of their vaccination status, point of origin or nationality. Greece announced Wednesday that all arriving travelers must display a negative test starting Sunday unless they have spent less than 48 hours abroad.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said additional restrictive measures, like extra testing for visitors, should only apply during the Christmas period “in order for us to gain additional time to boost as many people as possible. It’s a battle against time.”

He said that booster doses are key to counter the spread of the new variant.

“The one answer to the omicron right now is the acceleration of our vaccination program, with a particular emphasis to the booster shots,” Mitsotakis said. “In Greece, we are one of the first European countries to open booster shots to the entire population.”

Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin said that leaders have significant concerns about omicron’s capacity to spread rapidly and create pressure on health systems.

Omicron is expected to be the dominant coronavirus variant in the European Union’s 27 nations by mid-January, according to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. She said the bloc is well prepared to fight it, with more than 66% of the EU population now fully vaccinated.

But that figure doesn’t offer a clear view of the contrasted EU picture. While nations like Portugal and Spain have immunized the vast majority of their people, other countries lag way behind. Bulgaria, for example, has just 26.6% of its population fully vaccinated, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.

Leaders also pledged to continue to export doses outside the bloc to achieve global vaccination. With more than 1 billion doses sent to the rest of the world, the EU is the largest exporter of COVID-19 shots.

___

Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Affidavit sheds light on fatal shooting of boy, age ...
ABQnews Seeker
Officers who arrived at the home ... Officers who arrived at the home seized a projectile, a shell casing and other items
2
Last defendant sentenced in SNM gang case
ABQnews Seeker
Six-year effort led by FBI in ... Six-year effort led by FBI in ABQ sent 12 gang members to prison for life
3
PRC denies PNM Four Corners coal plant exit
ABQnews Seeker
Commission asks the utility for more ... Commission asks the utility for more information on replacement resources
4
A holly jolly house
ABQnews Seeker
Family's elaborate holiday display puts 'mini ... Family's elaborate holiday display puts 'mini Albuquerque' on the map
5
State sees 25 new deaths; future projections likely less ...
ABQnews Seeker
State epidemiologist notes, however, that the ... State epidemiologist notes, however, that the 'vaccines are holding steady'
6
Storm downs trees, cuts power in northern New Mexico
ABQnews Seeker
Several small planes are damaged at ... Several small planes are damaged at the Santa Fe Regional Airport
7
Partisan, map-fueled gathering nears end
ABQnews Seeker
Senate Dems back away from revised ... Senate Dems back away from revised redistrict plan after Native objections
8
Man shot to death at apartment in NE ABQ
ABQnews Seeker
A man was found shot to ... A man was found shot to death Wednesday afternoon in an apartment complex in Northeast Albuquerque. Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque police spokesman, said police ...
9
Republicans seek quicker action on medical malpractice bill
ABQnews Seeker
'Time is up,' ABQ senator declares 'Time is up,' ABQ senator declares
10
State Police: Bad haircut, drinking spree led to double ...
ABQnews Seeker
Accused shooter was released Dec. 13 ... Accused shooter was released Dec. 13 after posting a $1M bond, and placed on