 All from US missionary group freed in Haiti, police say - Albuquerque Journal

All from US missionary group freed in Haiti, police say

By Evens Sanon and Peter Smith / Associated Press

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 3 times

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — The remaining members of a U.S. missionary group who were kidnapped two months ago in Haiti have been freed, Haitian police and the group said Thursday.

The spokesman for Haiti’s National Police, Gary Desrosiers, confirmed to The Associated Press that the hostages had been released, but did not immediately provide additional details.

“We glorify God for answered prayer — the remaining 12 hostages are FREE!” Christian Aid Ministries said in a statement. “Join us in praising God that all 17 of our loved ones are now safe.”

The Ohio-based group said it hopes to provide more information later.

“We’re feeling great,” said Ron Marks, minister at Hart Dunkard Brethren Church in Hart, Michigan, whose members included some of the hostages.

Carleton Horst, a member of Hart congregation, said church members received a text message Thursday morning from “someone connected to the situation” that all of the hostages had been released.

A mother and four of her children who belong to the church were among the hostages. Horst, who is friends with the family, said the church is rejoicing and he’s “elated that that portion of things is finally over, just praise the Lord for that.”

The missionaries were kidnapped by the 400 Mawozo gang on Oct. 16. There were five children in the group of 16 U.S. citizens and one Canadian, including an 8-month-old. Their Haitian driver also was abducted, according to a local human rights organization.

Two of the hostages were released in November, and three more earlier this month. They were not identified, but members of the Hart congregation told local media in Michigan that two were from Hart.

In addition to Michigan, the hostages are from Wisconsin, Ohio, Tennessee, Pennsylvania, Oregon and Ontario, Canada, according to the missionary group.

“Today is the day we have been hoping for, praying for, and working so hard to achieve,” said Congressman Bill Huizenga, whose western Michigan congressional district includes Hart.

“I want to thank members of the hostage negotiation team for their diligence in securing the safe release of all the hostages. This is a great day for families in Michigan and across the nation who have been worried about the safety of their loved ones,” Huizenga said.

The leader of the 400 Mawozo gang had threatened to kill the hostages unless his demands were met. Authorities have said the gang was demanding $1 million per person, although it wasn’t clear if that included the children.

It remained unclear Thursday whether any ransom was paid or what efforts led to the hostages’ freedom.

__

Smith reported from Pittsburgh. AP writer Anna Nichols in Lansing, Michigan, contributed to this report.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
US imposes sanctions against China over abuse of Uyghurs
Nation
The Biden administration said Thursday it ... The Biden administration said Thursday it is imposing new sanctions on several Chinese biotech and surveillance companies and government entities for actions in Xinjiang ...
2
All from US missionary group freed in Haiti, police ...
Nation
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti -- The remaining members ... PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti -- The remaining members of a missionary group who were kidnapped two months ago have been freed, Haitian police and the group ...
3
Stocks wobble as Wall Street focuses on central banks
Nation
Stocks wobbled in afternoon trading on ... Stocks wobbled in afternoon trading on Wall Street Thursday as investors study moves by central banks to fight rising inflation. The S&P 500 fell ...
4
Defense expert: Police had duty to arrest Daunte Wright
Nation
Police officers who stopped Daunte Wright ... Police officers who stopped Daunte Wright were legally bound to arrest him after discovering a warrant for an outstanding weapons violation, a use-of-force expert ...
5
US jobless claims rise but still historically low at ...
Nation
The number of Americans applying for ... The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits rose last week despite signs that the U.S. labor market is rebounding from last year's coronavirus ...
6
1 dead as unusual Midwest storm brings hurricane-force winds
Nation
One person died in Iowa as ... One person died in Iowa as a powerful storm system swept across the Great Plains and Midwest amid unseasonably warm temperatures, bringing hurricane-force wind ...
7
How brothers in arms plotted theft, sale of US ...
Nation
Packed with rifles and explosives, the ... Packed with rifles and explosives, the SUV hurtled down a Florida interstate beneath bright blue autumn skies, passing other motorists with little notice. It ...
8
Ex-Epstein worker tells jury she 'looked up' to Maxwell
Nation
A former office worker for financier ... A former office worker for financier Jeffrey Epstein testified at the sex abuse trial of Ghislaine Maxwell on Thursday that she worked on a ...
9
Sources: Rivian to build $5B electric truck plant in ...
Nation
Electric vehicle maker Rivian Automotive will ... Electric vehicle maker Rivian Automotive will announce Thursday that it's building a $5 billion battery and assembly plant east of Atlanta that's projected to ...