 Arizona rural hospitals asking feds for COVID-19 staffing - Albuquerque Journal

Arizona rural hospitals asking feds for COVID-19 staffing

By Associated Press

PHOENIX — The growing strain on Arizona hospitals caring for COVID-19 patients has prompted an urgent request for help from the federal government.

The state Department of Health Services put in requests for medical staffing for at least seven rural hospitals, local news outlets reported Thursday. Hospitals in cities including Yuma, Douglas and Sierra Vista are in need of nurses for COVID-19 and emergency room patients, according to an official request form.

Arizona’s larger hospital chains have already sounded the alarm this week about being overwhelmed. Leaders of Phoenix-based Banner Health and Valleywise Health say the volume of patients is at its highest since the pandemic started. The rise in hospitalizations is due to COVID-19 as well as people who delayed treatment for other issues needing crucial care.

Hospitalizations statewide were at 2,683 as of Wednesday, according to Arizona’s coronavirus dashboard.

Meanwhile, it reported 2,911 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 20 additional deaths. The state has now seen 1,326,908 cases and 23,344 deaths since the pandemic started.


