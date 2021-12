Prev 1 of 3 Next

A rollover involving a semi-tractor trailer Thursday morning resulted in a hazmat situation and westbound Interstate 40 being shut down near Atrisco Vista.

Marisa Maez, a Department of Transportation spokeswoman, said traffic is being diverted at 98th street.

She did not give any details on crash injuries or the hazmat situation. Maez said DOT is assisting Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office with the road closure.