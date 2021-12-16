Man charged in crash that killed 7-year-old

Detectives have charged a man in the death of a 7-year-old who was struck by an off-road vehicle as the family left the River of Lights last Sunday in Downtown Albuquerque.

Sergio Almanza, 27, is charged with homicide by vehicle, knowingly leave the scene of an accident and tampering with evidence in the Dec. 12 death of Pronoy Bhattacharya. A warrant has been issued for Almanza’s arrest.

Around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Bhattacharya and his family were using a crosswalk at Central and Tingley when, police say, an off-road vehicle ran a red light, striking Pronoy and his father.

The vehicle fled west on Central, according to police, and Pronoy was pronounced dead at the scene. His father was hospitalized with facial fractures and is expected to recover.