 New Mexico reports 33 virus deaths, 1,299 cases - Albuquerque Journal

New Mexico reports 33 virus deaths, 1,299 cases

By Theresa Davis / Journal Staff Writer

Lovelace traveling nurse Jake Vizcarra adjusts a tube on a patient in November. (Roberto E. Rosales/Albuquerque Journal)

New Mexico reported 1,299 new COVID-19 cases and 33 additional virus deaths on Thursday, as the state’s virus trajectory continues to follow a national trend of rising cases and deaths.

Of the deaths reported Wednesday, 30 were recent and 3 occurred more than 30 days ago.

A total of 5,549 people in New Mexico have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

Bernalillo County reported the most new cases in the state on Thursday, with 398.

The state Health Department reported that there are 661 people hospitalized with the virus.

The Centers for Disease Control on Thursday endorsed a recommendation by an agency advisory panel encouraging individuals to receive Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines instead of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The panel made the unanimous recommendation on the “clinical preference” after reviewing data on rare but serious blood clots linked to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Individuals who want the J&J shot will still have access to the vaccine, and the CDC said Thursday that “any vaccine is better than being unvaccinated.”

State epidemiologist Christine Ross said during a Wednesday briefing that health officials are concerned about virus spread as New Mexico residents prepare to travel and gather for holiday celebrations.

“We had been hoping that we were seeing a deceleration in the growth in new cases, but that doesn’t appear to be the case,” Ross said.

Ross and other state officials encouraged residents to get vaccinated or get a booster shot, and wear a well-fitting mask indoors.


