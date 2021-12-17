 Editorial: Outside review of troubled CYFD can’t come soon enough - Albuquerque Journal

Editorial: Outside review of troubled CYFD can’t come soon enough

By Albuquerque Journal Editorial Board

Barbara J. Vigil, the new secretary of the state Children, Youth and Families Department — responsible for child welfare in New Mexico — must move as swiftly as possible to kick-start an outside review of the beleaguered agency.

She signaled an intention to do so last month in the wake of the troubling death of a 1-year-old in Valencia County, which seemingly occurred under the noses of CYFD personnel. Another apparent breakdown in the system that recently came to light has heightened the sense of urgency.

Earlier this month, the Journal reported the removal of an 11-month-old boy from his father in April. The child was placed on a 48-hour hold with CYFD. Two days later, “against the recommendations of law enforcement,” CYFD put the baby back into the care of his father, Jeremiah Anderson.

Months later, three videos surfaced of the 24-year-old father punching, kicking and throwing his son — at one point screaming “die” at the child.

Anderson was booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center on Dec. 7, charged with child abuse in connection with the incident that reportedly happened in September.

It has an all-too-familiar ring. In late 2019, the killing of 4-year-old James Dunklee Cruz, who CYFD knew lived in danger with his mother, shocked the entire state. Cruz became the poster child for CYFD reforms yet to be put into common practice, as the Valencia County case affirms.

In that case, sheriff’s deputies conducted a welfare check at the home in November after the child’s mother had called emergency dispatch saying she felt overwhelmed and was concerned she may hurt her children. Deputies contacted CYFD. The children were apparently not removed from the home, Sheriff Denise Vigil said. On Nov. 15, deputies responded to a call regarding an unattended death at a home in El Cerro Mission. There they found an infant boy dead and with signs of blunt-force trauma to his body.

The task of turning the agency around and restoring the public’s faith in its ability to protect vulnerable children has fallen to Vigil, a former chief justice of the N.M. Supreme Court and child welfare advocate. She replaced Brian Blalock, whose 18-month stint as CYFD director was marked by questions about department-wide use of a secure text messaging app criticized by open-records advocates, a lawsuit filed under the Whistleblower Protection Act, alleged state procurement code violations and the department’s handling of several high-profile child abuse cases.

A “comprehensive and aggressive internal investigation” of the Valencia County case is underway, Vigil said. But she correctly concluded it’s not enough. How can an agency with a miserable record of preventing abuse be trusted to detect its own deficiencies? Vigil said “I think it’s incumbent upon any person in my position to say, ‘Wait a minute here, let’s look at the system and see if we need to improve it.’ ”

If? It’s clear improvement is needed. The bigger question is how much can be accomplished through tweaks to policy and procedure versus sufficient funding, proper staffing levels and adequate investigative resources.

Last month, Vigil said she expected to sign a contract for the review soon and hoped it could be completed within six months. She has taken on what is arguably the toughest job in N.M. state government. She’s on the right track asking for a warts-and-all assessment of an agency in desperate need of a blueprint for a better way to safeguard children. She just needs to make it happen ASAP.

This editorial first appeared in the Albuquerque Journal. It was written by members of the editorial board and is unsigned as it represents the opinion of the newspaper rather than the writers.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

