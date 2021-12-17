 Jones accepts plea deal, avoids domestic violence charge - Albuquerque Journal

Jones accepts plea deal, avoids domestic violence charge

By Rick Wright / Journal Staff Writer

In this Nov. 2, 2018, file photo, Jon Jones talks in New York about his mixed martial arts light heavyweight bout against Alexander Gustafsson at UFC 232. The oft-troubled Jones has reached a plea deal in Las Vegas, Nevada, related to an incident this past September. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

A domestic-violence charge against Albuquerque MMA fighter Jon “Bones” Jones has been dropped as a result of a plea agreement reached this week with Las Vegas, Nevada, prosecutors.

Jones, the former UFC light heavyweight champion considered by many to be the best MMA fighter in the sport, pleaded no contest to felony charges of damaging a vehicle. He’s required to pay a fine, ranging from $25-$250, pay restitution in the amount of $750, attend anger-management classes and “stay of trouble,” according to court documents.

The domestic-violence charge was dismissed.

The story was first reported by TMZ.

The charges stem from an incident that took place in Las Vegas on Sept. 24, when police were called to a Vegas casino by casino security. According to a police report, a woman, later identified as Jones’ fiancée and the mother of his children, had appeared at a security desk with dried blood on her lip and blood on her clothes. Police said they later found blood on bed sheets in the couple’s hotel room.

According to the report, Jones, apprehended outside the casino on the Las Vegas Strip, head-butted the hood of a patrol car. He was subsequently charged with misdemeanor domestic violence and injury to a vehicle, a felony.

Jones has denied having struck his fiancée, though acknowledging that something unfortunate took place and as a result vowing to abstain from alcohol moving forward.

His fiancée told police that Jones had gotten “a little bit” physical with her.

As a consequence of the incident in Las Vegas, Jones was banned from training at Albuquerque’s Jackson-Wink MMA, his longtime base, by J-W co-founder Mike Winkeljohn. The ban was not stated as being permanent, but Jones said he has no intention of returning.

He has trained at his home with some of his Jackson-Wink coaches, including co-founder Greg Jackson, and recently spent time in Phoenix at former UFC champion Henry Cejudo’s Fight Ready MMA & Fitness Gym.

Jones (26-1, his only loss coming via a disputed disqualification) gave up his light heavyweight title last year with the intention of competing as a heavyweight. He has yet to have a heavyweight fight scheduled.

Jones has had several scrapes with the law in Albuquerque, including a 2015 leaving the scene of an accident conviction and a 2020 DWI conviction.

He also has gone to considerable lengths to share his financial good fortune with Albuquerque-area residents, most recently seeking out 100 families to receive $500 each through his C.A.R.E. Project.


