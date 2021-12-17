Yodice: Spirit of the late Austin Denton to live on with foundation

Friday is two years since Austin Denton died. But his name, and his legacy, and most importantly the generosity of his spirit, are sure to endure.

His parents, Brian and Tracy, have created the Austin Denton Foundation, with a mission statement that reads, in part: “To raise funds & awareness for organizations that serve, support, and create opportunities for individuals.”

Denton died Dec. 17, 2019, at age 18 from complications that arose from a tumor. He had been battling cancer for nearly his entire life.

And his absence continues to impact those who knew him, and those, like me, who came to have a deep appreciation and respect for who Austin was, what he accomplished against incredible odds, and the blueprint he had laid out for his adult life.

“Everything was cut short,” said Tracy Denton. “He had so many dreams, and so many things that he had on his plate and was ready to do.”

The budding journalist and La Cueva High graduate accomplished much in his teenage years as he aspired to become a professional broadcaster.

His voice certainly was familiar to anyone who attended La Cueva basketball or baseball games, as he handled the public addressing. Later, Denton got his foot in the door with ESPN’s KQTM/101.7 FM, as part of the radio crew broadcasting high school football games.

He was a regular patient at St. Jude Children’s Hospital in Tennessee, through which he was afforded the opportunity for some high-profile broadcasting gigs.

That included interviewing Peyton Manning on media day the week Denver played in Super Bowl 50. It included traveling to Denver to interview Broncos coach Gary Kubiak and appearing on CBS’ NFL Today pregame show in New York. And it included announcing Denver’s first-round draft pick – Austin was a devoted Broncos fan – at the NFL Draft in 2018.

Before his health declined, Austin was set to enroll at the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism & Mass Communication at Arizona State.

“With the exception of the cancer,” Tracy Denton said, “there was nothing holding him back.”

What I think of when I remember Austin is this: He was just a great kid. He was kind and funny and inquisitive and he had a big heart. He inspired simply by being himself.

“Austin was selfless,” said Brian Denton. “He was the one in the wheelchair battling cancer, but he always thought about others.”

While the anniversary of Austin’s death certainly makes Friday an emotionally taxing day for Austin’s family, the Foundation is a vessel his parents believe is an entity that reflects the best of their son.

“We felt like we needed to continue his dreams,” said Tracy Denton, the Foundation president. “That’s the best way to keep everything going, and it’s what he would have wanted to do.”

By the summer of 2020, things were in motion to get the Foundation created and operating. The Denton family officially announced it at an event earlier this month at Sandia Golf Club.

One of the Foundation’s goals is to provide scholarships “that share his determination and want to ‘Seize the Moment’ ” – a phrase that epitomized Austin’s all-too-brief life.

The Foundation also wishes to initiate opportunities for students to locate openings to become a broadcast journalist. If the Foundation can raise money to create a partnership in some way in media that could benefit someone who wants become a journalist, it might be able to help facilitate a chance like Austin received with KQTM.

“That really is what this is all about,” Brian Denton said. “To be able to give back in his honor.”

And because St. Jude was so instrumental in helping Austin land those aforementioned high-profile assignments, the Foundation wishes to “support hospitals (and) other organizations that serve, support and create opportunities for individuals.”

As part of the kickoff announcement of the Foundation, three 2022 events were revealed:

• The Austin Denton Foundation Golf Tournament, April 13 at Topgolf in Albuquerque;

• The Austin Denton Foundation Bowling Tournament, on Sept. 18;

• The inaugural Austin Denton Foundation Gala, on Dec. 30 at the Sandia Golf Club.

Plus any number of future endeavors.

“We’re proud,” Brian Denton said, “that we were able to do this in his name.”

The Austin Denton Foundation

If you are interested in donating time or money to the Foundation and its causes, visit theaustindentonfoundation.org.