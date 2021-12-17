NMMI vies for junior college title in 1-vs.-2 matchup

Copyright © 2021 Albuquerque Journal

New Mexico Military Institute coach Kurt Taufa’asau said he felt the love after his football team beat Northwest Mississippi, 49-30, on Dec. 5 in Roswell and for the first time in school history advanced to the National Junior College Athletic Association Division I title game.

Taufa’asau continues to feel the support from NMMI cadets and alumni and hopes the Broncos can bring home a championship.

No. 2-seeded NMMI (11-1) will face top-seeded Iowa Western (10-0) for the title on Friday at 6 p.m. at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock, Arkansas. The game will be televised by CBS Sports Network.

In 1958, NMMI finished undefeated as the No. 1 team in the country in the final poll, despite not playing in the title game.

“It was pretty awesome, just to see the crowd,” Taufa’asau said after the win over Northwest Mississippi. “I want to send a thank you to the people who came out and all the cadets, a bunch of alumni and people from Albuquerque. I’m pretty sure we had a lot of people watching on the live stream. We fed off the crowd. It was exciting to see a bunch of people supporting us.”

NMMI has gained attention by reaching the national title game with a powerful run game on offense and an opportunistic defense.

Broncos running back Anthony Grant, from Buford, Georgia, leads the nation in rushing with 1,538 yards and 17 touchdowns on 207 carries. He produced a season-high 398 rushing yards and five touchdowns in the semifinal game.

NMMI quarterback Diego Pavia, a Volcano Vista High grad and one of 20 New Mexico natives on the Bronco roster, has thrown for 1,607 yards and 19 touchdowns, completing 108 of his 195 passes. He has also rushed for 603 yards and six touchdowns.

The offense also includes 6-foot-5, 295-pound left tackle Tyrone Webber, who will sign with Oklahoma State. Webber is from Ontario, Canada.

The NMMI offense ranks No. 1 in NJCAA Division I in rushing yards per game (291.2) and in scoring (495 points).

NMMI defensive back Joseph Norwood, from Chattanooga, Tennessee, leads the nation with 11 interceptions and is a leader on defense with 50 tackles.

Iowa Western reached the title game after winning its toughest game of the season, 30-29, in overtime against No. 4-seeded Snow College in a semifinal.

The Reivers’ last national title came in 2012, when they were ranked No. 1 and beat Butler 27-7. Iowa Western made its first national championship appearance in 2014, when the Reivers lost to No. 1 Eastern Mississippi.

