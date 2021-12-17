‘Better Call Saul’ leads team up for improv benefit show

Bob Odenkirk and Rhea Seehorn are the stars of “Better Call Saul.”

In the years the two actors have filmed in Albuquerque, they always give back to the community.

With the series coming to a close, Odenkirk and Seehorn will host “The Bob & Rhea Better Call Saul We Love ABQ Charity Night Improv Comedy Show” at 8 p.m. Jan. 15, at the Albuquerque Journal Theatre inside the National Hispanic Cultural Center.

According to organizers, the event will also feature special guests.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 17, at nhccnm.org and range from $20, $30 and $50, plus service charges.

The performance will raise funds for Cardboard Playhouse Theatre Company and New Day Youth & Family Services.

Cardboard Playhouse is one of the only children’s theaters that does not charge children to perform.

According to Doug Montoya, owner of The Box Performance Space and Improv Theatre, Okenkirk is known for dropping in on improv nights at the theater.

Montoya was able to get Odenkirk to do a benefit show in April 2018 at the KiMo Theatre.

“We put a bug in his ear that maybe we can move it to a bigger venue and make it a benefit for our children’s theater company. He agreed to it quickly,” Montoya said.

In the 2018 show, Odenkirk was joined by many of his “Better Call Saul” cast.

Odenkirk got his start in comedy writing for the shows “Late Night with Conan O’Brien,” “The Dennis Miller Show,” “Get a Life” and “Saturday Night Live.” And he also played a variety of characters on “The Ben Stiller Show” in 1992-93.

The NHCC will require either a proof of vaccination completed at least 14 days prior to the event or a negative COVID test administered by a health care professional within 72 hours of the event. Originals or photos of documents with a matching ID will be accepted. Masks are also required while inside the NHCC.