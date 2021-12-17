 'Better Call Saul' leads team up for improv benefit show - Albuquerque Journal

‘Better Call Saul’ leads team up for improv benefit show

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

Rhea Seehorn as Kim Wexler, Bob Odenkirk as Jimmy McGill in “Better Call Saul.” (Greg Lewis/AMC/Sony Pictures Television)

Bob Odenkirk and Rhea Seehorn are the stars of “Better Call Saul.”

In the years the two actors have filmed in Albuquerque, they always give back to the community.

With the series coming to a close, Odenkirk and Seehorn will host “The Bob & Rhea Better Call Saul We Love ABQ Charity Night Improv Comedy Show” at 8 p.m. Jan. 15, at the Albuquerque Journal Theatre inside the National Hispanic Cultural Center.

According to organizers, the event will also feature special guests.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 17, at nhccnm.org and range from $20, $30 and $50, plus service charges.

The performance will raise funds for Cardboard Playhouse Theatre Company and New Day Youth & Family Services.

Cardboard Playhouse is one of the only children’s theaters that does not charge children to perform.

According to Doug Montoya, owner of The Box Performance Space and Improv Theatre, Okenkirk is known for dropping in on improv nights at the theater.

Montoya was able to get Odenkirk to do a benefit show in April 2018 at the KiMo Theatre.

“We put a bug in his ear that maybe we can move it to a bigger venue and make it a benefit for our children’s theater company. He agreed to it quickly,” Montoya said.

In the 2018 show, Odenkirk was joined by many of his “Better Call Saul” cast.

Odenkirk got his start in comedy writing for the shows “Late Night with Conan O’Brien,” “The Dennis Miller Show,” “Get a Life” and “Saturday Night Live.” And he also played a variety of characters on “The Ben Stiller Show” in 1992-93.

The NHCC will require either a proof of vaccination completed at least 14 days prior to the event or a negative COVID test administered by a health care professional within 72 hours of the event. Originals or photos of documents with a matching ID will be accepted. Masks are also required while inside the NHCC.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
'Better Call Saul' leads team up for improv benefit ...
ABQnews Seeker
Bob Odenkirk and Rhea Seehorn are ... Bob Odenkirk and Rhea Seehorn are the stars of 'Better Call Saul.' In the years the two actors have filmed in Albuquerque, they always ...
2
New Mexico authorities issue warrant for Baldwin's phone
ABQnews Seeker
Authorities on Thursday issued a search ... Authorities on Thursday issued a search warrant for Alec Baldwin's cell phone, saying it could hold evidence that might be helpful as they investigate ...
3
Belen man charged in crash that killed 7-year-old
ABQnews Seeker
Detectives believe a 27-year-old from Belen ... Detectives believe a 27-year-old from Belen was drinking at a Nob Hill bar last Sunday minutes before running a red light in an off-road ...
4
NM to receive first round of infrastructure spending
ABQnews Seeker
Hundreds of millions of dollars will ... Hundreds of millions of dollars will soon pour into New Mexico for road and bridge improvement projects as part of the first round of ...
5
New Mexico reports 33 virus deaths, 1,299 cases
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico reported 1,299 new COVID-19 ... New Mexico reported 1,299 new COVID-19 cases and 33 additional virus deaths on Thursday, as the state's virus trajectory continues to follow a national ...
6
Nostalgia on the shelf: Collectible store opens on West ...
ABQnews Seeker
A childhood obsession with the He-Man ... A childhood obsession with the He-Man franchise led Antonio "Tony" Duran from his start as an avid toy collector to the owner of Albuquerque's ...
7
Medical malpractice bill advances in Senate
ABQnews Seeker
Emergency legislation that would update New ... Emergency legislation that would update New Mexico's new medical malpractice law to prevent an interruption in health care delivery in 15 days moved closer ...
8
I-40 westbound shut down at Atrisco Vista due to ...
ABQnews Seeker
A rollover involving a semi-tractor trailer ... A rollover involving a semi-tractor trailer Thursday morning resulted in a hazmat situation and westbound Interstate 40 being shut down near Atrisco Vista. Marisa ...
9
Senate delays redistricting vote amid partisan strife
ABQnews Seeker
Senate Dems back away from revised ... Senate Dems back away from revised redistrict plan after Native objections