After embarrassing loss, Lobos responding positively to intense practices

This week could have been miserable for the New Mexico Lobos.

Richard Pitino’s inexperienced roster showed offensive promise at times over a breakneck pace of 11 games played in the first 32 days of the season, but it also showed immaturity.

Never was that more on display than during the second half meltdown Sunday in front of its own fans in a 77-69 loss to the UTEP Miners.

Sitting on such a performance for an entire week before this coming Sunday’s game against an SMU team that might be the best they face in the non-conference schedule could have been ugly.

Senior guard Saquan Singleton says it’s been anything but – for him and his young teammates.

“We came back (this week) and we had two great practices – one of the hardest practices we’ve had this season,” said Singleton, noting in particular it wasn’t just the veteran players who have put in work this week, but the younger players, too.

“They definitely showed up. That was some adversity we got to get over. When adversity hits us, we gotta be prepared and handle it way better – respond way better. I think everybody … every player on the team came ready to play the next day.”

For Pitino, the way his players have handled what have been some intense practices this week has been refreshing. But putting in work was non-negotiable.

“I originally was going to give them two days off,” said Pitino. “I was so, just, disheartened by our performance vs. UTEP, I decided not to do that. We just got so much work to be done. …

“We had moments where we were not disciplined at all. I’ve never been a part – in nine years of being a head coach I’ve never had a player get a technical for arguing with a ref (UNM had three players called for second-half technicals in the UTEP loss). I’ve never had it. So we certainly addressed that. I don’t think the guys are malicious in any means by it, but they’ve got to learn that that behavior is just not going to be tolerated.”

The Lobos have showed plenty of offensive promise over the first month of the season, but not as much of it on defense. As Pitino has noted more than once, the 6-5 Lobos haven’t shown the ability to win games when their offense struggles.

The 1-2 punch of Jamal Mashburn Jr. and Jaelen House struggled in each of the past two games – shooting a combined 20% from the floor and combining for 14.5 points per game after averaging a combined 39.8 points per game and 47.8% shooting in the first nine games.

Fixing the issue, Pitino says, clearly starts with defense – “our half-court defense is nowhere near what it needs to look like” – but also will take a small dose of one of the most unpopular words in sports: Patience.

“We’ve got so many new players. It’s such a big rebuilding task. It’s not going to happen as as fast as we all may want it to happen,” Pitino said. “I think when you see our team, you say, ‘OK, they got some good pieces; some good talent.’ And sometimes we may want to skip steps, even myself. …

“If we embrace the process, things will get better and better. But there’s going to be moments where we’re all going to just be banging our head against the wall, because you have such a young inexperienced team.”

INJURY UPDATE: Minus Emmanuel Kuac, the Lobos have been dealing with many of the same injuries most teams are a month into the season. Kuac, the third-year forward, missed the first six games of the season with a knee injury, then played two games, including very valuable minutes in the post in UNM’s Nov. 30 win at New Mexico State.

He re-injured his knee after that game and has missed the past three, but returned to contact drills Thursday, and the team is hopeful for his return this weekend.

“Eman being back will help,” Pitino said. “He has practiced a little bit, (but) he hasn’t done any contact yet (until Thursday). We’ll … see how he responds.”

HELP WANTED: SMU is 8-3, No. 77 in KenPom.com as of Thursday, has won five games in a row and has several veteran players, including three who have already scored more than 1,000 points in their careers.

Not exactly the opponent the UNM team needs for a get-right game after last week.

“SMU is maybe the most talented team that we have faced,” Pitino said. “… A heck of a challenge. A game, a series that we scheduled for our fans. I know there’s holiday plans and everything, but we need a packed Pit playing this game for this community and these fans.”

Sunday

Men: SMU at New Mexico, 1 p.m., 770 AM/96.3 FM, streaming on Stadium