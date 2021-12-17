‘End this historic violence’: Murder is third leading cause of death for Indigenous women

Copyright © 2021 Albuquerque Journal

For Kimberly Wahpepah, the establishment of a Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Relatives (MMIWR) subunit within the Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office couldn’t come soon enough.

Wahpepah, 38, was one of those missing American Indian women. For years she was caught up in the world of sex trafficking out of Gallup. The men who pimped her as a sex slave were powerful and they blackmailed her to keep her quiet, she said.

On Thursday, Wahpepah, now free of her exploiters but homeless, was among those present to witness the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the New Mexico Indian Affairs Department and the Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office. The ceremony took place at the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center.

The MOU will remain in effect through the end of 2022.

The subunit will assist the statewide MMIWR Task Force in analysis, case investigations and interventions, and will develop a criminal network software platform where victims, families, law enforcement and investigative agencies can share information as quickly as it becomes available.

With a red hand print painted across her mouth, Wahpepah said, “I’ve been silenced for years, and I’m tired of it, so now I’m advocating and telling my story and all the things I endured and being a voice for those who can’t get out of sex trafficking” as well as for those who were murdered or whose whereabouts remain unknown.

State Indian Affairs Secretary Lynn Trujillo said, nationally, American Indian and Alaskan Native people experience violence at more than twice the national average. Murder is the third leading cause of death for these women, particularly in the 15 to 34 age group.

In 2019, a report by the Urban Indian Health Institute “named New Mexico as having some of the highest numbers of missing and murdered indigenous women and girls, and listed Albuquerque and Gallup in the top 10 cities,” Trujillo said. As a result, the governor signed into law House Bill 278 “which created New Mexico’s MMIWR Task Force in order to address this crisis at a state level.”

A report subsequently issued by the task force said that between 2014 and 2019, there were 660 Native Americans reported missing in Albuquerque, of which 287 were women.

“These alarming statistics highlight the critical need for partnerships, and that’s why the MOU between the New Mexico Indian Affairs Department and the Bernalillo County DA’s Office is so crucial,” Trujillo said.

“This crisis has its roots in colonialism and racism, and is perpetuated by indifference and silence,” Trujillo added. “The responsibility falls on each of us to end this historic violence against our indigenous communities, which has devastated us for far too long.”

Bernalillo County District Attorney Raúl Torrez called it “an epidemic in terms of missing and murdered indigenous women, not only in New Mexico, but across the country, and while this is only a small step in the right direction, it’s a critical step for us to try and advance this work.”

Torrez said his office has already dedicated one analyst “who will be looking at historical crime data to try and understand the historical patterns related to human trafficking and the intersection between the movement of these women out of Indian Country and into Bernalillo County and the streets of Albuquerque.”

In addition, he said, his office was hiring another investigator to assist the DA’s victim advocacy staff and has submitted a special appropriation request to the state Legislature so it can hire two additional full-time investigators “who would spend all of their time, energy and effort going back historically into these records, and trying to understand and piece together the story of these women.”

Also attending the MOU signing was Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, who said federal legal barriers preventing agencies from sharing information have in the past impeded investigations into these missing and murdered women.

“The way that you break through is by making sure that you’ve got significant leadership dedicating resources to focusing on the problem in a meaningful way, so that you’re looking at cold cases, you’re looking at issues in real time today, and you are bringing justice to these women and their families,” she said.