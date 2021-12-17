 Jury will see photos of Victoria Martens' body - Albuquerque Journal

Jury will see photos of Victoria Martens’ body

By Olivier Uyttebrouck / Journal Staff Writer

Copyright © 2021 Albuquerque Journal

A judge will allow jurors to view dozens of photos of 10-year-old Victoria Martens’ burned and dismembered body when a trial begins next month for a man charged in connection with her 2016 death.

Fabian Gonzales, seen here in September 2018, is charged with reckless abuse of a child, resulting in the 2016 death of Victoria Martens. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Albuquerque Journal)

Attorneys at a hearing Thursday sparred over the large number and graphic nature of the photos that prosecutors plan to introduce as evidence in the trial of Fabian Gonzales.

Gonzales, 37, is charged with reckless abuse of a child resulting in death, eight counts of tampering with evidence and one count of conspiracy in connection with Victoria’s strangulation death.

Prosecutors allege Gonzales had ties to a violent Albuquerque gang and put Victoria in a “dangerous environment” by using and selling methamphetamine at the Martens’ apartment, according to court records.

The danger increased after a woman at a barbecue “beat up Gonzales,” leading to an escalating conflict that ultimately led to a stranger entering the apartment and killing Victoria, prosecutors allege.

The 2nd Judicial District Court trial is scheduled to begin Jan. 3 in Albuquerque.

Gonzales’ attorney, Stephen Aarons, argued that showing a large number of the gruesome photos at Gonzales’ trial would prejudice the jury against him.

“These would upset any normal human being,” Aarons said of the photos, which he called “highly inflammatory.”

“It’s clear that somebody tampered with the body and this doesn’t help the jury figure out who,” Aarons said. “The question is, ‘Who did this?'”

Prosecutors offered about 60 photos of the girl taken by the Office of the Medical Investigator. They include photos of the contents of a bag containing Victoria’s dismembered arms, her heart and other organs, in addition to deep cuts, burns and other injuries on the girl’s body.

“We’re going to lose the jury,” Aarons said. “They are not going to be able to base their opinion on evidence.”

Deputy District Attorney Greer Rose said she agrees that the photos are inflammatory, but argued that it is necessary for jurors to view them.

The photos are “highly relevant” because the tampering charges allege that Gonzales dismembered Victoria’s arms and removed her organs, Rose said.

“The jury needs to understand exactly what happened to her,” she said.

Victoria Martens

Investigators also found male DNA under Victoria’s fingernails on both her hands from “scratching at a male,” Rose said. Prosecutors must show jurors photos of the girl’s hands to put the DNA evidence into context, Rose said.

Judge Cindy Leos said she will allow jurors to view dozens of the photos of Victoria’s remains. Leos excluded several photos that Aarons argued duplicated others.

“This is going to be tough for the jury to see,” Leos said of the photos. “I recognize that it is going to be difficult for the jury, but it is relevant. The state will still have to prove that tampering took place.”

The photos also demonstrate the enormous effort spent trying to conceal Victoria’s killing, Leos said.

The OMI photos are only a portion of the evidence defense and prosecution attorneys presented at the hearing, held to determine what evidence can be presented to jurors.

Other evidence includes screenshots from Gonzales’ Facebook page, text messages, cellphone records and crime scene photos of the Albuquerque apartment where the girl was killed.

Leos excluded a Facebook profile of Gonzales that showed him wearing a mask and holding a gun.

Aarons argued, and Leos agreed, that the photo was prejudicial because Gonzales is not charged with murder in Victoria’s death, and no gun was involved in the killing.

Rose said prosecutors intend to show that Gonzales helped create a “dangerous environment” for Victoria in the days and weeks before she was killed.

Gonzales is the last of three defendants facing charges in connection with the death of Victoria, whose burning body was found by Albuquerque police in a West Side apartment complex in August 2016.

Two other defendants, Jessica Kelley and Michelle Martens, Victoria’s mother, have accepted plea deals and are scheduled for sentencing in February.

Kelley pleaded no contest to child abuse recklessly caused resulting in death, tampering with evidence and aggravated assault. She faces 50 years in prison.

Michelle Martens pleaded guilty to child abuse recklessly caused resulting in death. Her plea deal calls for her to serve 12 to 15 years in prison.

Gonzales originally was charged with murder, criminal sexual penetration of a minor and other charges.

But the case was upended in June 2018 when District Attorney Raúl Torrez announced that Gonzales and Michelle Martens were not in the apartment at the time Victoria was killed. The murder charge against Gonzales was based on a false confession by Michelle Martens and was “simply not true,” Torrez said.

Prosecutors also indicted “John Doe” for first-degree murder and other charges based on DNA evidence found on Victoria’s back. John Doe remains unidentified.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
'End this historic violence': Murder is third leading cause ...
ABQnews Seeker
New DA subunit will provide more ... New DA subunit will provide more scrutiny of missing, murdered Indigenous women
2
Jury will see photos of Victoria Martens' body
ABQnews Seeker
Defense objects, calls them 'inflammatory' Defense objects, calls them 'inflammatory'
3
NM records another 33 COVID deaths, nearly 1,300 new ...
ABQnews Seeker
Virus trajectory floowing a national trend ... Virus trajectory floowing a national trend of rising cases and deaths
4
Storm aftermath: Almost $1M in damage at SF airport
ABQnews Seeker
Some hangars lost a roof or ... Some hangars lost a roof or doors and six small private planes were badly mangled
5
Man on the run after being charged in crash
ABQnews Seeker
Fatal collision at River of Lights ... Fatal collision at River of Lights display killed 7-year-old Sunday
6
Senate breaks impasse, passes redistricting map
ABQnews Seeker
The state Senate plunged into an ... The state Senate plunged into an unusually harsh, racially tinged debate Thursday before adopting a plan to redraw the chamber's district boundaries in a ...
7
After embarrassing loss, Lobos responding positively to intense practices
ABQnews Seeker
Lobo players have responded well to ... Lobo players have responded well to a week of tough practices after a bad loss to UTEP that featured three second half technical fouls.
8
'Better Call Saul' leads team up for improv benefit ...
ABQnews Seeker
Bob Odenkirk and Rhea Seehorn are ... Bob Odenkirk and Rhea Seehorn are the stars of 'Better Call Saul.' In the years the two actors have filmed in Albuquerque, they always ...
9
New Mexico authorities issue warrant for Baldwin's phone
ABQnews Seeker
Authorities on Thursday issued a search ... Authorities on Thursday issued a search warrant for Alec Baldwin's cell phone, saying it could hold evidence that might be helpful as they investigate ...