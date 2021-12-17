 NM seeks fed OK to tap endowment - Albuquerque Journal

NM seeks fed OK to tap endowment

By Cedar Attanasio / Associated Press / Report For America

SANTA FE – Most of New Mexico’s congressional delegation has asked Capitol Hill for permission to invest more money into early childhood programs from its resource wealth endowment.

Any changes to the endowment require permission from Capitol Hill, and both of New Mexico’s U.S. senators and two of its representatives, all Democrats, announced legislation Friday to boost the amount that can be withdrawn from the $25 billion fund. Sen. Martin Heinrich and Rep. Melanie Stansbury are sponsoring legislation requesting that the change be allowed.

As a condition for statehood, granted in 1912, the federal government created the endowment to generate an allowance for the majority-Latino, mostly Spanish-speaking territory. Most of the money comes from oil and gas extraction, as well as taxes from mining and logging.

Law restricts the withdrawals to 5% per year, and virtually all of the fund is earmarked for universities and K-12 schools. Prekindergarten schools and other services for children under 5 can’t receive any of the funds.

The bill would grant permission for the state to increase withdrawals to 6.25%. It would add most of the increase to early childhood education programs, including pre-K.

New Mexico voters would also have to approve the measure.

State legislators have cleared the way for voters to consider the measure next fall. Democratic lawmakers have advocated for years to change how to spend money from the endowment and to spend more of it.

They say growth of the fund has far outpaced inflation thanks to rich oil revenues and profitable market investments, and New Mexico’s disproportionately impoverished children need help now.

“Too many of our kids are showing up to kindergarten so far behind their classmates that they can’t catch up even over time,” said Heinrich, who sponsored the request in the Senate.

Around a third of New Mexico third graders are proficient in reading, according to testing before and during the pandemic. Math proficiency is often lower.

Some State Republican lawmakers have argued against the changes, saying the increased withdrawals could deplete the fund.

They point out that the main source of revenue for the fund – fossil fuel extraction – is under assault by pro-environment efforts at the state and federal levels as the world moves away from the industry to address global warming.

“There’s no question that our Land Grant Permanent Fund is funded primarily by revenues that come from natural resource extraction,” said Stansbury, sponsor of the legislation in the House.

She wants the state to grow tech, tourism and other industries instead.

A spokesman for the lone Republican in New Mexico’s delegation, Rep. Yvette Herrell, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
'End this historic violence': Murder is third leading cause ...
ABQnews Seeker
New DA subunit will provide more ... New DA subunit will provide more scrutiny of missing, murdered Indigenous women
2
Jury will see photos of Victoria Martens' body
ABQnews Seeker
Defense objects, calls them 'inflammatory' Defense objects, calls them 'inflammatory'
3
NM seeks fed OK to tap endowment
ABQnews Seeker
Funds would go to child programs Funds would go to child programs
4
Medical malpractice bill advances in Senate
ABQnews Seeker
Technical changes made to new law Technical changes made to new law
5
NM records another 33 COVID deaths, nearly 1,300 new ...
ABQnews Seeker
Virus trajectory floowing a national trend ... Virus trajectory floowing a national trend of rising cases and deaths
6
Storm aftermath: Almost $1M in damage at SF airport
ABQnews Seeker
Some hangars lost a roof or ... Some hangars lost a roof or doors and six small private planes were badly mangled
7
Man on the run after being charged in crash
ABQnews Seeker
Fatal collision at River of Lights ... Fatal collision at River of Lights display killed 7-year-old Sunday
8
Senate breaks impasse, passes redistricting map
ABQnews Seeker
The state Senate plunged into an ... The state Senate plunged into an unusually harsh, racially tinged debate Thursday before adopting a plan to redraw the chamber's district boundaries in a ...
9
After embarrassing loss, Lobos responding positively to intense practices
ABQnews Seeker
Lobo players have responded well to ... Lobo players have responded well to a week of tough practices after a bad loss to UTEP that featured three second half technical fouls.