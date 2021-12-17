Get lost in the magic – free every Sunday

Krista Foutz says taking her young son Remy to the museum not only lets him explore the world through the experience of others but also lets him travel to new places without ever getting on a plane, train or bus.

With winter break approaching, The Albuquerque Museum is reminding all New Mexicans that admission is free each and every Sunday for everyone from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. It’s one of the only museums in the state to offer free admission for nonresidents, making it the perfect excursion for your out-of-town guests this holiday season.

Museum Director Andrew Connors says the museum has more to offer than people may realize. “The opportunity for young people to be exposed to things outside of their previous experience allows them to see the world differently. It allows them to think of the world that might be.”

From traditional experiences like art galleries to interactive exhibits where you can tell your own New Mexican stories, and larger-than-life structures in the sculpture garden, it’s easy to get lost in the magic The Albuquerque Museum creates.

“Traveling exhibits take visitors to places like Glasgow, Scotland, the continent of Africa, and even back in time to the Ancestral Puebloan plains of New Mexico’s past. To be able to see the world through a new lens, and to be able to take him to do it for free is an amazing service,” Foutz said. “The Albuquerque Museum gives everyone the opportunity to experience world-class art, right here at home.”

