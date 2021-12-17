 Get lost in the magic – free every Sunday - Albuquerque Journal

Get lost in the magic – free every Sunday

By Journal Staff Report

Admission to the Albuquerque Museum is free every Sunday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Krista Foutz says taking her young son Remy to the museum not only lets him explore the world through the experience of others but also lets him travel to new places without ever getting on a plane, train or bus.

With winter break approaching, The Albuquerque Museum is reminding all New Mexicans that admission is free each and every Sunday for everyone from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. It’s one of the only museums in the state to offer free admission for nonresidents, making it the perfect excursion for your out-of-town guests this holiday season.

KKOB Radio will air this story all day Friday.

Museum Director Andrew Connors says the museum has more to offer than people may realize. “The opportunity for young people to be exposed to things outside of their previous experience allows them to see the world differently. It allows them to think of the world that might be.”

From traditional experiences like art galleries to interactive exhibits where you can tell your own New Mexican stories, and larger-than-life structures in the sculpture garden, it’s easy to get lost in the magic The Albuquerque Museum creates.

“Traveling exhibits take visitors to places like Glasgow, Scotland, the continent of Africa, and even back in time to the Ancestral Puebloan plains of New Mexico’s past. To be able to see the world through a new lens, and to be able to take him to do it for free is an amazing service,” Foutz said. “The Albuquerque Museum gives everyone the opportunity to experience world-class art, right here at home.”

“The Good News File” is a series of uplifting stories in partnership with KOAT-TV and KKOB Radio. The Journal will publish a “Good News” feature the first Friday of the month, KOAT-TV will present its feature each second Friday and KKOB each third Friday.

 


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
'End this historic violence': Murder is third leading cause ...
ABQnews Seeker
New DA subunit will provide more ... New DA subunit will provide more scrutiny of missing, murdered Indigenous women
2
Jury will see photos of Victoria Martens' body
ABQnews Seeker
Defense objects, calls them 'inflammatory' Defense objects, calls them 'inflammatory'
3
NM seeks fed OK to tap endowment
ABQnews Seeker
Funds would go to child programs Funds would go to child programs
4
Get lost in the magic – free ...
ABQnews Seeker
The Albuquerque Museum is one of ... The Albuquerque Museum is one of the only museums in the state to offer free admision to out-of-state guests
5
Medical malpractice bill advances in Senate
ABQnews Seeker
Technical changes made to new law Technical changes made to new law
6
NM records another 33 COVID deaths, nearly 1,300 new ...
ABQnews Seeker
Virus trajectory floowing a national trend ... Virus trajectory floowing a national trend of rising cases and deaths
7
Storm aftermath: Almost $1M in damage at SF airport
ABQnews Seeker
Some hangars lost a roof or ... Some hangars lost a roof or doors and six small private planes were badly mangled
8
Man on the run after being charged in crash
ABQnews Seeker
Fatal collision at River of Lights ... Fatal collision at River of Lights display killed 7-year-old Sunday
9
Senate breaks impasse, passes redistricting map
ABQnews Seeker
The state Senate plunged into an ... The state Senate plunged into an unusually harsh, racially tinged debate Thursday before adopting a plan to redraw the chamber's district boundaries in a ...