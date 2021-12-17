Governor signs off on new NM congressional map

SANTA FE — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed into law Friday a bill setting new political boundary lines for New Mexico’s three congressional districts for the next decade.

The new congressional map, which was passed by state lawmakers on largely party-line votes with majority Democrats voting in favor, could reshape the political landscape in New Mexico.

It splits Albuquerque into two different districts and moves some of southeast New Mexico, traditionally a conservative stronghold, into congressional districts now represented by U.S. Reps. Melanie Stansbury and Teresa Leger Fernandez, both Democrats.

While a court challenge could still be filed against the new plan, Lujan Grisham said the map upholds democracy and sets a level playing field.

“The people’s elected representatives in the New Mexico Legislature have spoken with respect to data-driven and representative new congressional boundaries,” the governor said in a statement. “It is my duty to ratify the will of the majority here, which I believe has established a reasonable baseline for competitive federal elections, in which no one party or candidate may claim any undue advantage.”

U.S. Rep. Yvette Herrell, an Alamogordo Republican whose 2nd Congressional District becomes more Democratic under the plan, assailed the legislation earlier this week.

“The gerrymandered map New Mexico Democrats have proposed shows how desperate they are to try to save Nancy Pelosi’s majority,” Herrell said in a statement. “I look forward to running and winning in 2022 and providing New Mexico voters the conservative representation they deserve.”

The new map, Senate Bill 1, gives each district a mix of urban and rural communities — triggering objections from Republicans who said it would dilute the voting strength of conservatives by lumping them in with liberal city residents.

But a newly-established Democratic edge in all three congressional seats wouldn’t be guaranteed. The election forecasting site FiveThirtyEight.com, owned by ABC News, rates two of the districts as highly competitive — the seats now held by Herrell and Leger Fernandez.

Under the new map, much of Albuquerque’s West Side, South Valley and parts of the Barelas neighborhood would move into the 2nd Congressional District, which is otherwise rooted in southern New Mexico.

The 1st Congressional District would continue to cover most of Albuquerque and the East Mountains. But under the proposal, it would also take in most of Rio Rancho and cover a host of rural counties, stretching southeast to pick up part of Roswell.

Stansbury, who lives in northeastern Albuquerque, said she is excited to serve the new territory added to her district.

“Our state is a beautifully diverse place with a rich history,” she said, “and I look forward to getting to know the good people living across our communities.”

Meanwhile, the northern New Mexico-based 3rd Congressional District would continue to cover Farmington and Santa Fe. It would also reach into the oil patch and cover part of Hobbs.

In New Mexico, this year’s special session that began Dec. 6 and appears set to end Friday represents the first time in 30 years that Democrats have controlled both chambers of the Legislature and the Governor’s Office during a redistricting year.

Official 2020 census data pinpointed New Mexico’s population at slightly more than 2.1 million people — a 2.8% increase from 2010. That means the target population for each of the state’s three congressional districts is 705,841 residents.

However, New Mexico’s population has not grown evenly in all areas of the state, as population gains in the oil patch and in more urban counties like Sandoval and Santa Fe outpaced most rural parts of the state. Some sparsely-populated counties saw population declines.