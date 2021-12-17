 Forbes editor says he testified before Trump grand jury - Albuquerque Journal

Forbes editor says he testified before Trump grand jury

By Associated Press

NEW YORK — The editor of Forbes magazine testified Thursday before the grand jury hearing evidence in a criminal investigation of former President Donald Trump and his business practices, answering questions about an article examining whether the former president inflated his wealth.

Forbes editor Randall Lane wrote in a post on the business magazine’s website that he was questioned about articles he wrote in 2015 about Trump’s fixation with his ranking on the magazine’s annual list of wealthiest people.

Lane said deputy wealth editor Chase Peterson-Withorn also testified, briefly answering questions about a 2017 article he wrote about the size and value of Trump’s apartment at Trump Tower.

Lane’s disclosure is the clearest indication yet that Manhattan prosecutors investigating Trump are zeroing in on whether he committed fraud by exaggerating his wealth, not only to Forbes but to banks to secure more favorable loan terms.

The investigation has already led to tax fraud charges in June against Trump’s company, the Trump Organization, and its longtime finance chief, Allen Weisselberg. They are accused of evading taxes on lucrative fringe benefits paid to executives.

Lane said he was questioned for about 20 minutes by Mark Pomerantz, a former mafia prosecutor assisting in the probe, and was asked to confirm various things, including the methodology of the magazine’s list of richest Americans and Trump’s statements in the article that “I look better if I’m worth $10 billion than if I’m worth $4 billion” and that a higher net worth “was good for financing.”

Pomerantz also asked about Trump’s claims, reported in the 2015 article, that his holdings in Trump Tower were worth five or six times more than the magazine’s $530 million estimate and that his apartment was worth at least twice the $100 million that the magazine valued it at, Lane said. The editor said Peterson-Withorn testified for about five minutes and was asked specifically about Trump’s claim that the apartment was 33,000 square feet.

Messages seeking comment were left with Trump’s lawyer.

The Manhattan district attorney’s office declined to comment.

In disclosing his testimony, Lane said he and Peterson-Withorn had been fighting subpoenas for their testimony since September, raising concerns that testifying about a news subject would erode their journalistic independence and have a chilling effect on sources who provide them with information.

Lane said the judge overseeing this grand jury limited the scope of their questioning to confirming the accuracy of the articles about Trump. Lane said everything he and Peterson-Withorn testified about had already been revealed in their articles, writing: “If we were sitting on anything newsworthy, we would have already shared that with our readers.”

While grand jury proceedings are secret, there is nothing barring witnesses called before them from talking about their testimony.

Prosecutors started looking at how Trump and his company value their assets after Trump’s longtime personal lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen told a congressional committee in 2019 that the developer-turned-politician had a habit of manipulating property values.

Cohen said Trump would inflate values to gain favorable loan terms and minimize them to reap tax benefits.

Cohen gave a Congressional committee copies of Trump’s financial statements from 2011, 2012 and 2013 – statements he said Trump gave to his main lender, Deutsche Bank, to inquire about a loan to buy the NFL’s Buffalo Bills, and to Forbes to substantiate his claim to a place on its list of the world’s wealthiest people.

Trump “would go into a frenzy” when Forbes and Fortune were compiling their annual lists of the world’s richest people and would have Cohen and longtime financial chief Allen Weisselberg inflate valuations to come up with an acceptable number, Cohen wrote in his memoir “Disloyal.”

Lane wrote in his 2015 article that other real estate developers had told the magazine “slapping a high Forbes 400 estimate on a banker’s desk can sometimes help secure bigger loans and better rates.”


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Governor signs off on new NM congressional map
ABQnews Seeker
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed into ... Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed into law Friday a bill setting new political boundary lines for New Mexico's three congressional districts for the next ...
2
Man on the run after being charged in crash
ABQnews Seeker
Fatal collision at River of Lights ... Fatal collision at River of Lights display killed 7-year-old Sunday
3
Senate breaks impasse, passes redistricting map
ABQnews Seeker
Boundary changes reflect hard-fought agreement with ... Boundary changes reflect hard-fought agreement with Native American leaders
4
Murder is third leading cause of death for Indigenous ...
ABQnews Seeker
New DA subunit will provide more ... New DA subunit will provide more scrutiny of missing, murdered Indigenous women
5
Storm aftermath: Almost $1M in damage at SF airport
ABQnews Seeker
Some hangars lost a roof or ... Some hangars lost a roof or doors and six small private planes were badly mangled
6
NM records another 33 COVID deaths, nearly 1,300 new ...
ABQnews Seeker
Virus trajectory floowing a national trend ... Virus trajectory floowing a national trend of rising cases and deaths
7
Jury will see photos of Victoria Martens' body
ABQnews Seeker
Defense objects, calls them 'inflammatory' Defense objects, calls them 'inflammatory'
8
Medical malpractice bill advances in Senate
ABQnews Seeker
Technical changes made to new law Technical changes made to new law
9
NM seeks fed OK to tap endowment
ABQnews Seeker
Funds would go to child programs Funds would go to child programs
10
NM authorities issue warrant for Baldwin's phone
ABQnews Seeker
Investigators describe 'complacency' in how weapons ... Investigators describe 'complacency' in how weapons were handled on set