More money to schools won’t fix deep deficiencies

Big spending is a hot topic in New Mexico now since the state is (approved for billions) in federal funding. So, what do the governor and state Legislature have planned for improving public education this year? More money for teacher salaries, of course. There’s nothing controversial about that – right?

Enough is enough. Since the District Court ruled in 2018 that New Mexico was violating student rights under the N.M. Constitution to their education in the Yazzie/Martinez case, the governor and Legislature have been throwing money at teacher salaries, hiring such out-of-state consultants as the Aurora Institute and “shuffling off to Buffalo” their legal responsibilities for not meeting those rights, and instead placing the liability on local school board members and administrators.

What’s been done since then to improve state education except raising teacher salaries? Basically nothing. In a state that rocks bottom in education for the nation, with a court ruling that 75% or more of New Mexico children have been denied their constitutional rights to “culturally responsive” education, throwing money at it is not going to fix the problem because the faults in New Mexico’s education system run a lot deeper than that.

Among the growing deficiencies in New Mexico’s Public Education Department are its lack of standard requirements for teacher licenses, including continuing education requirements to transfer or renew a K-12 license. Do you know any other states that don’t require continuing education for professional licenses? So, do you really think the problem with education is N.M. teachers aren’t paid enough?

If this seems like a serious deficiency, it is. While the state funds districts for continuing education, teachers are not required to attend these workshops and higher education departments rarely offer the courses because there’s no market for teachers as students.

And that’s just one of the major deficiencies in state education policies. Another is no speech endorsement for teachers, so schools and universities rarely offer public speaking, yet that’s where Frances Haugen developed the critical thinking skills she demonstrated against Facebook in testifying before the European Union last month. No academic training in evidence, reasoning or debate is what makes people believe the … “fake news.”

Talk about dumbing-down in America. Yet, this lack of standard educational policies in New Mexico, combined with a lack of progress in remedying the Yazzie/Martinez deficiencies, are not what is keeping most New Mexico students at rock bottom in the nation.

No, because, according to Forbes Magazine, it’s cultural intelligence that’s the most valuable skill for 21st-century education, for all students – and not just a few – which means CLR, or the”culturally responsive” education NMPED is advocating for all students isn’t going to make it.

Yet, instead of implementing the unique cultural education standards New Mexico adopted by law with its common core state standards for English language arts in 2010, NMPED has kept those standards buried, and is holding school districts and charter schools liable for cultural education under the Yazzie/Martinez case through their equity councils. No minorities in your district? No problem. You don’t have to teach kids the meaning of culture.

So, while the governor and legislators decide what they want to buy with their cash, New Mexico’s children should not, in my opinion, be for sale.