 Lawmakers must tackle injustices to Native Americans - Albuquerque Journal

Lawmakers must tackle injustices to Native Americans

By Tim Walsh / Albuquerque Resident

Is the Yazzie/Martinez mandate on your call, governor?

The Yazzie/Martinez v. State of New Mexico lawsuit included 23 sovereign nations’ children in the at-risk students community. The executive and legislative branches’ legal mandate was to fix an inadequate public school system.

Three years later, not much has changed, except for COVID-19 school closures, government mandates, and a less-proficient educational delivery system forced on parents and guardians.

According to Forbes on Nov. 5, New Mexico was ranked 51st out of 50 states and the District of Columbia. Teachers unions, Public Education Department bureaucrats, lobbyists, legislative committees, policy experts, compliant electorate and monopoly allies established the worst state public school system in America.

Government has been the problem for 19 pueblos, three Apache tribes and the Navajo Nation since the Indian Act of 1876. Government legislated to eradicate the First Nations’ culture, including education.

Recently, education advocates produced a comprehensive education plan to meet Native students’ needs: “Pathways to Education Sovereignty: Taking a Stand for Native Children” – December 2020.

The framework outlined steps to overhaul education governance, funding, programming and services. It addresses the mandates of N.M.’s Indian Education Act and the Yazzie/Martinez court ruling. Obvious analysis, the Tribal Alliance through educational change wants self-determination and cultural survival for all sovereign nations.

Kudos to State Rep. Derrick Lente, D-Sandia Pueblo, (who) sponsored legislative solutions supporting Indigenious issues. The proposals’ cumulative appropriations exceeded $100 million and were ignored. Systemic government arrogance is endless.

The 2021 House Bill 6, State Equalization Guarantee Distributions relating to public school finance, altered the public school funding formula, a small step addressing program funding mentioned by the District Court judge ruling.

The overall public school appropriations were 46.2% of the entire state budget, close to $3.3 billion of the annual operational investment.

Since governors became accountable for public school finance and improvements (via a) 2003 approved constitutional amendment, three different governors approved spending a total exceeding $45 billion in state funding.

Those insufficient recurring and non-recurring dollars within General Appropriations Acts, 2003-21, for K-12 public school student educational services have produced less than proficient education reform and program improvement results. Most importantly, our state schools have not made any significant student achievement increases year to year.

So, how well is the governor’s Public Education Department addressing educational services for at-risk students? To date: three Secretary of Education appointees in two years, a newly created Deputy Secretary of Identity, Equity and Transformation position, a bloated bureaucratic department with 59 openings requesting 33 more full-time employees to track dollars, a 100-page document outlining strategies with no specifics for fixing systemic inequities, along with 90-day action plans coming soon having been reported, and no real change.

No wonder New Mexico ranks 51st.

Throwing more money at government schools’ monopoly of misappropriations, malaise and mismanagement is wasteful. But the sin is the 145-year attempt to eradicate the First Americans’ culture.

Time for legislation on the governor’s call this January budget-only session, one that offers our 23 sovereign nations absolute educational empowerment, a First Americans Act (and) New Mexico should reverse history by eradicating government control of education.


