NM districts need teachers; here’s how to quickly join the ranks

We have read about the challenges schools are facing in filling teaching positions. Albuquerque Public Schools (APS) has openings for teachers at high school, middle school and elementary school levels. Rio Rancho, Los Lunas and Moriarty-Edgewood school districts, and communities throughout New Mexico, are looking for people to fill their open teaching positions.

If you are considering how you may be part of a solution, here is some information that can help you to make a plan to be in the classroom.

PED Alternative Licensure Program

According to the N.M. Public Education Department (NMPED) website, there is a path for people who do not have teaching credentials to enter the teaching profession. People with a bachelor’s, master’s, law or doctoral degree who have an interest in teaching, but lack the necessary teaching credentials can become teachers. Their experience in other fields could have significant relevance in the classroom. NMPED Alternative Licensure may be right for those who completed a bachelor’s degree in a non-traditional teaching field and wish to “fast-track” into teaching.

Alternative Educator Prep Program

A nonrenewable, two-year license granted to allow a person simultaneously to teach and complete face-to-face or online courses at an approved university or community college. The Alternative Educator Prep Program is a focused state-accredited, post-baccalaureate program for obtaining your New Mexico Level 1 teaching license.

Online Portfolio Alternative Licensure Pathway

The Online Portfolio for Alternative Licensure (OPAL) Pathway Program allows an educator to teach at a N.M. public school district for two years (nonrenewable) while being mentored and evaluated, as well as simultaneously completing the required teaching of reading course(s) and licensure exams.

All first-year teachers, including those in the alternative programs, are given a mentor during their first year. The mentor is an experienced educator in the same program area.

Contact the human resources department at the school district you are interested in to discuss the alternative programs. After the basic review, specialists provide further information.

See the accompanying websites for additional information.

Substitute Teaching

Albuquerque Public Schools works with Kelly Education to hire and manage its substitute teacher program. It has had success in filling positions, but needs more. Kelly Education is looking for upward of 500 substitute teachers and staff, and is offering ways to recruit and retain people to this career field.

Referral Bonus: If a current substitute teacher successfully recruits someone to a position, they earn a $150 referral bonus.

Sign-on Bonus: To be a substitute teacher, a person must pass a background check and fingerprinting for NMPED certification. This expense is at the beginning of the process. There is a sign-on bonus of up to $200 if a person agrees to become a substitute teacher at a high-needs school.

Work within an APD Zone: Don’t want to drive to the other side of town to substitute? Want to work close to your neighborhood? It is an option for substitutes to work within a zone, becoming familiar with the school and the people there.

See if teaching is the right career for you: Being a substitute teacher can help you get your “foot in the door” and see if this is the right career for you. While evaluating your career path, you get paid to see if it is the right fit. Will substitute teaching help with life balance? Is having summers off a meaningful benefit for you? You can be a substitute teacher part-time, while attending school or taking care of other needs/wants in your life. And there is early support provided through observation hours and the “Sponsor a Sub” program.

Substitute License: A substitute license authorizes a trained individual to provide temporary instructional services when an assigned licensed teacher is absent from class. Apply through NMPED. APS requires 60 college credit hours, a workshop by Kelly Education or a teaching license. If a person does not have the 60 credit hours, there is a program to work with individuals interested in being a substitute teacher.

https://webnew.ped.state.nm.us/bureaus/licensure/how-to-apply/substitute-license-pre-k-12/.

Pay Range: The pay rate ranges from $13 an hour entry level to $30 an hour for specialized substitute needs. Having a bachelor’s degree, qualifications in Special Education and Long-Term classes are on the higher end of the range.

Educational Assistant: APS requires 48 college credit hours; 15 in math, engineering or science. If you do not have the specific credits, you can take and pass a test an EA test.

More info:

APS: https://www.aps.edu/jobs

Licensure information: https://www.aps.edu/human-resources/licensure

APS HR: https://www.aps.edu/human-resources/applicant-processing

Rio Rancho: https://riorancho.tedk12.com/hire/index.aspx

Los Lunas: https://llschools.tedk12.com/hire/index.aspx

Moriarty and Edgewood: https://www.mesd.us/page/current-job-postings

Alternative licensure: https://webnew.ped.state.nm.us/bureaus/licensure/alternative-licensure-programs-opportunities/

Substitute Teaching: https://www.aps.edu/human-resources/substitute-services, email your resume or questions to: Susan Hageman sush497@kellyservices.com, or call (505) 768-6126.