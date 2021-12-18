 NM logs another 28 COVID deaths, 617 hospitalized - Albuquerque Journal

NM logs another 28 COVID deaths, 617 hospitalized

By Olivier Uyttebrouck / Journal Staff Writer

New Mexico officials on Friday reported 1,180 new COVID-19 cases and 28 additional deaths, with both numbers down slightly from the previous day.

The state Department of Health reported that 617 people were hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19, down from 661 on Thursday.

The additional deaths bring New Mexico’s death toll to 5,577.

Of deaths reported Friday, 27 were recent deaths. One Catron County man died more than 30 days ago.

Of recent deaths, residents of Bernalillo County and San Juan County each accounted for seven, and Doña Ana County residents for three.

Bernalillo County reported the most new cases with 331. Other counties with the highest reported number of new cases include: Doña Ana, 140; Santa Fe, 101; Chaves, 65; Sandoval, 59; and San Juan, 57.

U.S. officials intensified calls Friday for unvaccinated Americans to get inoculated as the new omicron variant contributed to a record number of infection in New York.

As of Friday, 75.3% of New Mexicans 18 and older had completed the recommended series of COVID-19 vaccines, and 30.6% had received a booster shot.

Nearly 70,000 vaccine doses were administered in the previous seven days in the state, health officials reported Friday.

 


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

